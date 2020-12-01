ONEONTA — The Oneonta Family YMCA Frostbite will be held throughout December this year.
Participants can run, walk, stroll or bike a 2.5K, 5K or 10K virtually, instead on in-person on New Year's Eve, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This years' Frostbite will be in honor of John Hayen, a former area "ugly Christmas fashionista" and fixture at the Oneonta YMCA for more than 20 years, officials said in a media release announcing the event. In recognition of Hayen, the event will feature an ugly Christmas long-sleeve T-shirt.
Participants must register by Dec. 4 to to receive their T-shirt by Dec. 18. For a chance to prizes, participants can post a photo of themselves wearing an ugly sweater and their bib number to the Frostbite Facebook Event Page.
After participants complete their run, walk, stroll or bike, they can submit their results on the Oneonta Family YMCA Frostbite homepage.
To register, visit itsyourrace.com.
For sponsorship inquiries, email bescher@oneontaymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.