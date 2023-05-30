Nature is a wonderful thing.
As I’ve told you several times, we camp on a hill overlooking our pond in the summer. We rent our house out to baseball visitors and enjoy being up away from the road, communing with nature. After all, Route 23 is an extremely busy highway.
We've had several geese on the pond this year — three pairs to be exact, but until Sunday we haven’t seen any babies.
Well, on Sunday morning a fluffy little fellow wandered across the lawn right between mom and dad. Like all geese, they ate grass and left little droppings behind. They went in and out of the pond and their little offspring seemed to have a bit of an adventurous spirit.
As mom and dad fed along the shore, he explored the thick grass along the edge in the other direction. When his folks left the water, he stayed back and dove down under, splashing his way along the shallows.
Finally he was back in line and they fed over towards the pond’s dike. The young parents headed out onto the lawn to feed, but junior decided to walk down the top of the dike instead. Before long, one of the adults called him back and scolded the little fellow.
This was quite funny and happened quite regularly. After watching his antics for a while, I named him Dennis — some of you will remember Dennis the Menace.
During the day the young family toured the pond and dined on our lawn, but if they went one way, Dennis seemed to go the other. As the fed up adults passed the end of our camper, junior was nowhere in sight.
“What’s the matter with these parents?” my wife asked. “They always keep the youngsters right close to them.”
“That’s how things are today,” I responded.
We could see the grass along the shore moving, so we knew where he was. Finally, the parents turned around, but Denny was nowhere in sight.
That didn’t go over very well. Both parents hurried down to the pond in search of their baby. With everyone finally in tow, they swam out on the water.
You would have thought that they had the problem solved. Not a chance! If they went left, Dennis went right. Finally the three of them took a rest on the dike for a while.
Later we looked out and the two parents were heading back up the hill behind the camper. This time the little guy was following along.
Just them we heard some other geese honking. Two pairs of Canadas came gliding in and landed on the pond. Our resident adults raced down towards the water flapping their wings and honking wildly with junior right behind not wanting to be left out.
The larger of two adults seemed to run across the surface of the pond and attacked one of the newcomers. The fight was on. There was no way any of the intruders was going to get near their baby.
The skirmish didn’t last very long. The new pairs of geese stayed on one side of the pond, and our young trio stayed on the other.
About an hour passed before the newcomers decided to go. They took off across the pond and flew to another one not far away. Things seemed to get back to normal as our young millennial parents dealt with their unruly child.
A funny thing, though: this morning we have two pair of geese on the pond and no new family of three. I guess I’ve got to check the other pond and see if they just changed places.
