General Clinton Canoe Regatta canceled for 2020

One of the area’s premier summer sporting events finally fell prey to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A notice on the General Clinton Canoe Regatta website announced that the event’s 2020 edition had been cancelled.
“The General Clinton Canoe Regatta has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19,” the notice read. “This has not been an easy decision and we will miss seeing all of you this year.
“We will be back in 2021. We hope to see all of you then.”
The regatta’s organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Billing itself as “the world’s longest single-day flatwater canoe race,” the annual Memorial Day event was slated for May 22 through May 25. Running from Otsego Lake along the upper Susquehanna River to Bainbridge, the 70-mile race is part of canoe racing’s Triple Crown, along with the Au Sable Canoe Marathon in Michigan and La Classique internationale de canots de la Mauricie in Quebec.
The event was first run in 1963, and has since grown into a multi-day event with a carnival and other associated events.
The notice on the website said online entries would be refunded automatically and those with paper entries would be notified via mail or email.
