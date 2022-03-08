Going from winter to spring

When the end of winter meets the beginning of spring, anything can happen.
This is a time of transition. We’ve all heard the old expressions: “In like a lamb, out like a lion” or vice-versa.
March is like the southern tip of South America where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Pacific, where you'll find some of the roughest and most volatile water in the world. According to the Farmer’s Almanac we will have warmer weather for the next couple of weeks and then a massive winter storm at the end of the month. For us skiers, that’s too little too late, but that’s the way it goes.
That’s how the weather goes in upstate New York as well. It was 72 degrees on Sunday and on Tuesday morning, after violent storms on Monday night, the snow plow and salt truck went by my house. It seems that Old Man Winter just doesn’t want to give up and his good friend Mother Nature is a finicky beast at best.
But on Monday, I saw a rather odd thing happening. At least, I think it was. I came off I-88 and started up by the State Police station. I had my radio blasting on Oneonta’s 80s station when I heard them: hundreds of geese were rising off the pond over the bank from Oneida Street. They were honking so loudly I could hear them over the decades-old rock music.
Geese do move around from field to field where they feed, but when I got home I saw and heard a huge V of northbound geese flying high above. They weren’t our resident geese. These were heading to their breeding and summering grounds in northern Canada.
With winter still holding on up there, I thought they might be a bit ahead of schedule, but they’ve been doing this forever, so I guess they know how it works. And at about forty miles an hour, it takes them a while to get there, especially when the wife keeps saying we ought to stop for the night.
Scientists have always been puzzled by these migrating birds. They journey back and forth, landing on the same fields and lakes year after year. We have the best navigation equipment in the world and still have planes landing at the wrong airport. I guess they don’t have what we refer to as human error.
On another note: recently I’ve been hearing a lot about the number of deer in the city. All you have to do is drive up West Street and see them everywhere. A few years ago some residents in that same area asked me what could be done about this ever-increasing problem.
I told a couple of people that the only way of decreasing the numbers is through hunting. Scientists have tried everything. Just like the people of Westchester County, you're probably tired of these deer eating your shrubs and yard plants. People were outraged with my suggestion: “You can’t kill them.”
Well, number one: stop feeding them! The problem is that you’ve encouraged them and just like the bears in Yellowstone, you’ve made them dependent. The state can’t just come in and trap them to solve your problem.
Last year a problem deer at an airport north of Albany had to be removed. They brought in sharp shooters at night and eliminated the problem, All of the meat was donated to food pantries.
Now, we can’t bring people into the city with guns to eradicate the deer. But just like in Westchester County the area could allow bow hunters in your back yards. It is safe and humane, but it won’t totally solve the problem. Deer have learned to adapt.
It would be impossible to trap them and move the deer elsewhere and you certainly can’t poison them, so what’s your alternative other than removing the food that they crave? Those nicely-pruned shrubs which put out new growth every year sure are delicious.
Other than that, all I can say is, “Good luck.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.