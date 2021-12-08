Jack Graney was announced on Wednesday as the 2022 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Graney will be recognized posthumously during the Hall of Fame Awards Presentation as part of Hall of Fame Weekend, July 22-25, 2022, in Cooperstown. Graney becomes the 46th winner of the Frick Award, as he earned the highest point total in a vote conducted by the Hall of Fame’s 16-member Frick Award Committee.
“Jack Graney was a pioneer in the broadcast industry, not only establishing a model for game descriptions in the earliest days of radio but also for blazing a trail for former players to transition to the broadcast booth,” said Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch in a media release. “In calling Cleveland’s games for parts of three decades after a successful playing career of his own, Graney brought the exploits of future Hall of Famers like Earl Averill, Lou Boudreau, Larry Doby, Bob Feller and Satchel Paige into homes throughout Ohio’s North Coast, becoming as much a part of the fabric of the team as the players themselves. His attention to detail and love for the game made Jack Graney one of the National Pastime’s radio legends.”
Born on June 10, 1886, in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, Graney was a pitcher-turned outfielder who joined the Cleveland Naps in 1908, led the American League in walks in 1917 and 1919, and appeared in three games off the bench in the 1920 World Series, helping Cleveland defeat Brooklyn for the title.
Graney made history as the first player to bat against Babe Ruth in the big leagues (1914) and the first 20th century big league player to appear at bat with a number on his uniform (1916).
In 1932, WHK-AM began broadcasting Cleveland games and hired Graney, who is now widely considered to be the first former big league player to broadcast a big league game.
For the next 22 years – except for 1945, when network radio broadcasts pre-empted local programming – Graney called games for a variety of Cleveland stations, including WHK, WGAR, WJW and WERE. Teaming with several partners, including 1997 Frick Award winner Jimmy Dudley, Graney’s meticulous descriptions of the action on the field and the elements of the ballpark brought the game to life for those who had never been to League Park or Cleveland Stadium.
Graney called the World Series for a national audience in 1935 and also broadcast that year’s All-Star Game in Cleveland.
He passed away on April 20, 1978.
