Green Wave down Chenango to halt skid

A three-run third inning propelled the Oneonta Green Wave past the Chenango Hellcats, 5-2, Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Joe Hughes Field at Oneonta High School.
Tied 1-1, Oneonta pushed three runs across the plate to go up, 4-1, on the way to snapping its two game losing streak.
“It wasn’t an explosive offensive night but when we had a chance there we got it done,” Green Wave coach Mike Jester said.
Seamus Catella started the attack in the third with a double down the right-field line. Ryan Lansing drove him home with a single before Owen Burnsworth reached base via an infield hit.
Lansing scored on a Hellcats passed ball before Tanner Russin brought in Burnsworth with an RBI groundout.
“We finally put the bat to the ball,” the Green Wave’s Chris Champlin said. “We just had to put the ball in play and they made some mistakes and it ended up us with the win.”
Champlin added insurance in the fifth inning with an RBI single to make it 5-1. Aidan Breakey also finished with a RBI double in the second inning, making that three Oneonta extra-base hits on the night.
The Green Wave tallied seven hits to Chenango’s six.
Catella started on the mound for Oneonta and went 4 2/3 innings before Lansing came on in relief.
“Seamus gave us a solid performance on the mound, he had good command,” Jester said. “I knew Ryan would come in and put up a fire with his fastball. He had great stuff tonight. I knew he would give us a good chance to close out the win tonight.”
Catella surrendered six hits and two earned runs, striking out six Hellcats batters. Lansing didn’t allow a hit and struck out five.
“Seamus had a good changeup today and Ryan’s off-speed was working,” Champlin, the Green Wave catcher, said. “His two-seam was nice and breaking down, that was the difference for him.”
Champlin has been one of Oneonta’s most consistent hitters throughout the season in the heart of the Green Wave’s batting order. Heading into Wednesday’s contest, Champlin was leading Oneonta in batting average (.310), hits (nine) and RBIs (seven).
“I’m looking to hit ahead in the count and just look for a fastball that they leave out for me to put a good bat on,” Champlin said. “If I get behind in the count I just foul off until I get something I can do something with.
Champlin, who played in high school for South Kortright, said he feels right at home with the rest of the team.
“Some of us are out-of-town guys but we’re really coming together as one family so that’s helping us out a lot too.”
The Green Wave (4-10) will visit Schenectady at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 for a doubleheader.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Oneonta 5 Chenango 2
Chenango.... 100 100 0 – 2 6 1
Oneonta.... 013 010 x – 5 7 1
Oneonta: Seamus Catella (W), Ryan Lansing (5) and Chris Champlin. 2B: Aidan Breakey, Catella.
