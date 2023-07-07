The Oneonta Green Wave opened their 24th Green Wave Classic Friday with a five-inning 2-1 victory over Ottawa. The game was called early due to heavy rain, thunder and lightning.
After allowing a run in the third, Oneonta scored twice in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single by Grayson Brockington and an RBI fielder’s choice by Cameron Sitts.
Asa Dugan pitched all five innings on the mound, striking out one while allowing just two walks and two hits.
Maddox Imperato and Britten Zeh notched two hits apiece while Brady Carr had a double.
Oneonta will play twice on Saturday, hosting Brockville at 9 a.m. and Schenectady County at 6 p.m. with both games to be played at Oneonta High School.
Oneonta 2, Ottawa 1
Ott … 001 00X X — 1 2 0
One … 000 20X X — 2 7 1
Ott: Mueller (L) and Gosselin
One: Asa Dugan (W) and Jameson Brown
2B: Brady Carr (One)
