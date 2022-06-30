The Oneonta Green Wave used a seven-run first inning to cruise to a 13-4 victory over Johnson City on Thursday in the Broome County Hall of Fame Tournament in Binghamton.
After giving up three runs in the top of the first, Oneonta responded with a big first inning of its own and would go on to add three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to pull away for the win.
Nolan Stark led the way at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance that included two doubles, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Cole Platt, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs including a solo home run in the fourth inning. Elsewhere, Britten Zeh went 2-for-2 with a double while Carter Neer had a triple.
Cameron Horth earned the win on the mound, coming out of the bullpen to allow no runs, one walk, and two hits while striking out four batters.
The tournament will continue on Friday as Oneonta (5-7) will face Vestal at 4 p.m. at Conlon Field.
Oneonta 13, Johnson City 4
JC … 300 100 0 — 4 5 2
O … 700 330 X — 13 10 2
JC: Joe Miller (L), Jake Taylor (1), Eron Mason (3), Nate Moses (4), Ryan Fenbick (5), Evan Beard (6), and Cooper Iannon
O: Jordan Goble, Cameron Horth (4, W), and Carter Neer
HR: Cole Platt (O)
3B: Carter Neer (O)
2B: Nolan Stark 2 (O), Britten Zeh (O), Cole Platt (O), Ryan Fenbick (JC), Jake Taylor (JC)
