The Oneonta Green Wave split their first two games in the American Legion Baseball District 6 Tournament on Friday at Conlon Field in Binghamton. Oneonta lost its opening game to Endicott 3-0 and then rebounded for an 11-1 win over Binghamton Post 80 in the double elimination tournament.
Endicott starting pitcher Jarek Podest held the Green Wave offense in check in game number one, working all seven innings while limiting Oneonta to just three hits. Two of those hits were doubles courtesy of Kendall Haney and Owen Burnsworth.
Tanner Russin pitched well despite taking the loss for Oneonta, working six innings and allowing six hits and one walk while striking out four.
The Green Wave responded well as they faced elimination in game two, scoring in all five innings of their 11-1 victory.
Chris Champlin led the offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and 3 RBIs. Carter Neer added a double of his own, as both he and Burnsworth recorded two hits.
Seamus Catella earned the win, pitching all five innings, striking out two, and allowing three hits and one walk.
Oneonta (9-3) will face Binghamton Post 1645 in the loser’s bracket at 10 a.m. on Saturday as it seeks to avoid elimination. If the Green Wave win, they will play the winner of the winner’s bracket game on Saturday afternoon.
Endicott 3, Oneonta 0
E … 020 000 1 — 3 8 0
O … 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
E: Jarek Podest (W)
O: Tanner Russin (L), Jordan Goble
2B: Kendall Haney (O), Owen Burnsworth (O), Rocco Spinelli (E), Tom Contrata (E)
Oneonta 11, Binghamton Post 80 1
B … 000 10X X — 1 3 0
O … 211 25X X — 11 11 1
B: Braylen Gibbons (L)
O: Seamus Catella (W)
2B: Chris Champlin 2 (O), Carter Neer 2 (O), Kendall Haney (O)
