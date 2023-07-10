The Oneonta Green Wave split a pair of games Saturday in the Green Wave Classic at Oneonta High School.
In the first game, Oneonta defeated the Brockville Bunnies 10-7.
Brockville took a 7-5 lead with a four-run fifth inning before Grayson Brockington tied the game with an RBI single and Adam Champlin hit a go-ahead triple as part of a five-run sixth inning for the Green Wave.
Champlin added a double and scored three runs while picking up the save on the mound.
Asa Dugan doubled while Maddox Imperato tallied two hits in the win.
The Green Wave fell 6-0 to the Schenectady Indians in the second game Saturday.
Brady Carr doubled while Zach Grygiel tallied the other hit for Oneonta.
Otego 5, Hillcrest 0
The Otego Retrievers blanked Hillcrest 5-0 on the road Friday behind a complete-game shutout from Xander Johnson.
Johnson struck out 14 on the mound while going 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Gavin Nordberg doubled and scored while Braeden Johnson went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the win.
Oneonta 10, Brockville 7 (Saturday)
One … 011 125 0 — 10 11 1
B … 201 040 0 — 7 6 1
One: Jameson Brown, Grayson Brockington (5, W), Adam Champlin (6, S), and Marshall Mahar, Jameson Brown (6)
B: Rich Hicks, Hudson Hicks (5), James Barkley (5, L), and Luke Crowton
2B: Asa Dugan (One), Adam Champlin (One)
3B: Adam Champlin (One)
Schenectady 6, Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
One … 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Sch … 023 100 X — 6 10 1
One: Brady Carr (L), Britten Zeh (4), and Jameson Brown
Sch: John Cengelosi (W), Chris Tortorori (7), and Jon Rowan
2B: Brady Carr (OHS), Andrew Vandyk (Sch)
Otego 5, Hillcrest 0 (Friday)
Ote … 001 201 1 — 5 8 1
H … 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Ote: Xander Johnson (W), and Garrett Backus
H: Gibbonknob (L)
2B: Gavin Nordberg (Ote)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.