The Oneonta Green Wave split a pair of games Saturday in the Green Wave Classic at Oneonta High School.

In the first game, Oneonta defeated the Brockville Bunnies 10-7.

Brockville took a 7-5 lead with a four-run fifth inning before Grayson Brockington tied the game with an RBI single and Adam Champlin hit a go-ahead triple as part of a five-run sixth inning for the Green Wave.

Champlin added a double and scored three runs while picking up the save on the mound.

Asa Dugan doubled while Maddox Imperato tallied two hits in the win.

The Green Wave fell 6-0 to the Schenectady Indians in the second game Saturday.

Brady Carr doubled while Zach Grygiel tallied the other hit for Oneonta.

Otego 5, Hillcrest 0

The Otego Retrievers blanked Hillcrest 5-0 on the road Friday behind a complete-game shutout from Xander Johnson.

Johnson struck out 14 on the mound while going 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Gavin Nordberg doubled and scored while Braeden Johnson went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the win.

Oneonta 10, Brockville 7 (Saturday)

One … 011 125 0 — 10 11 1

B … 201 040 0 — 7 6 1

One: Jameson Brown, Grayson Brockington (5, W), Adam Champlin (6, S), and Marshall Mahar, Jameson Brown (6)

B: Rich Hicks, Hudson Hicks (5), James Barkley (5, L), and Luke Crowton

2B: Asa Dugan (One), Adam Champlin (One)

3B: Adam Champlin (One)

Schenectady 6, Oneonta 0 (Saturday)

One … 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

Sch … 023 100 X — 6 10 1

One: Brady Carr (L), Britten Zeh (4), and Jameson Brown

Sch: John Cengelosi (W), Chris Tortorori (7), and Jon Rowan

2B: Brady Carr (OHS), Andrew Vandyk (Sch)

Otego 5, Hillcrest 0 (Friday)

Ote … 001 201 1 — 5 8 1

H … 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Ote: Xander Johnson (W), and Garrett Backus

H: Gibbonknob (L)

2B: Gavin Nordberg (Ote)

Tags

Trending Video