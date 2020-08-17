The Oneonta Green Wave split its two-game set with Windsor on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Joe Hughes Field at Oneonta High School.
The Green Wave won the first game, 12-7, before dropping the second game, 9-7.
The series served as the season finale for Oneonta, which finished the season with a 7-12 record.
“I think we had a really good summer,” Green Wave coach Mike Jester said. “The wins-loss record doesn't take into consideration the competition we faced.”
Two five-run innings powered Oneonta in its first game against Windsor, while Cole Platt led the Green Wave with two hits and two RBIs.
Finlay Oliver started for Oneonta and allowed six runs on six hits, also striking out six batters in four innings of work. Jordan Goble came on in the fifth inning and earned the win, giving up one run on two hits while striking out three.
The second game saw a combined 25 hits between the two teams.
The Green Wave received two hits and three RBIs from Platt and two hits each from Aidan Breakey, Caden Clow and Carter Neer.
Chris Champlin finished with one hit, a two-run home run in the first inning, while Breakey (double), Clow (triple) and Ryan Packard (triple) had the other extra-base hits.
Seamus Catella got the start for Oneonta and surrendered six runs on nine hits and one walk, but struck out two.
Champlin and Ryan Lansing came on in relief during the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
“My young pitchers, which was my focus, I got them some work and experience this summer and I thought they did a fantastic job. I think our future looks pretty bright for the Green Wave and Oneonta High School.
“We started a little slow with the bats,” Jester continued. “I think our hitting got a little better as the summer went on and I think it was a very good season for us.”
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
GAME ONE
Oneonta 12, Windsor 7
Windsor.... 311 101 0 – 7 8 2
Oneonta.... 015 015 x – 12 4 1
Oneonta: Finlay Oliver, Jordan Goble (W, 5) and Chris Champlin. 2B: Ryan Lansing.
GAME TWO
Windsor 9, Oneonta 7
Windsor.... 122 022 0 – 9 14 3
Oneonta.... 211 000 3 – 7 11 2
Oneonta: Seamus Catella (L), Chris Champlin (5), Lansing (6) and Carter Neer. 2B: Aidan Breakey, 3B: Caden Clow, Ryan Packard. HR: Chris Champlin.
