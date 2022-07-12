The Oneonta Green Wave defeated Otego 11-4 on Tuesday at Oneonta High School to force a decisive third game in a best-of-three series in the District 6 American Legion Baseball playoffs.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Oneonta responded with a six-run first inning of its own to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the game.
Owen Burnsworth delivered the big blow in the decisive first inning with a two-run home run. He finished the day with two hits and three RBIs.
Elsewhere for the Green Wave, Seamus Catella and Carter Neer had a triple apiece, Aidan Gelbsman had a double, and Liam Blair and Cameron Sitts each finished with two hits and two RBIs.
On the mound, Lou Bonnici went the distance, finishing with six strikeouts in seven innings of work while allowing just one walk and six hits.
Matt Serrao went 3-for-3 with Otego and scored three runs thanks to four stolen bases in the loss.
The deciding game will be played on Wednesday at Unatego Central School at 6 p.m.
Oneonta 11, Otego 4
Ot … 101 010 1 — 4 6 0
On … 610 130 X — 11 12 2
Ot: Xander Johnson (L), Matt Serrao (1), Logan Utter (4), B. Nichols (5), and Chase Birdsall
On: Lou Bonnici (W), and Carter Neer
HR: Owen Burnsworth (On)
3B: Seamus Catella (On), Carter Neer (On)
2B: Aidan Gelbsman (On)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.