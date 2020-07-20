The Oneonta Green Wave suffered a pair of losses during its doubleheader against the Schenectady Indians, Saturday, July 18, at Collins Park.
The Indians took the first game, 12-3, before squeaking out the second win with a 1-0 final score. The losses dropped the Green Wave’s record to 1-4.
“Our bats our getting a little better,” Oneonta coach Mike Jester said. “We kind of hit some balls good this weekend. I think we’re starting to get some better timing at the plate.”
An eight-run first inning from the Indians allowed the home team to cruise to victory in the first game.
Tanner Russin was the Green Wave’s starting pitcher, but Jester said the score wasn’t indicative of Russin’s performance.
“Tanner pounded the zone,” Jester said. “We made a costly error that prolonged the inning. Tanner came out and threw strikes.”
Jester continued that Russin came back out for the second inning and retired the next three Schenectady batters in order.
An RBI single from Chris Champlin in the top of the first inning resulted in the Green Wave’s only earned run of the contest, bringing home Ryan Lansing, who was hit by a pitch before stealing second base to get into scoring position.
The Indians outhit Oneonta, 7-1.
The afternoon matchup proved to be much tighter. Schenectady brought its only run across in the bottom of the first inning following a Green Wave error that allowed the Indians’ leadoff hitter to get on base. A stolen base and a pair of ground balls brought the run home.
Jordan Goble took the loss for Oneonta, but went the full seven innings and finished with four strikeouts and two walks.
“Pretty much from start to finish he dominated, getting ahead,” Jester said. “It was smart, he didn’t waste any pitches. Only threw 72 pitches. Certainly not overpowering, but he pitched great Saturday.”
The Green Wave finished with four hits in the second game as Lansing and Russin each concluded with two.
Oneonta returns to the diamond at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, against Amsterdam at Shuttleworth Park.
Game One
Schenectady 12, Oneonta 3
Oneonta..... 110 010 0 – 3 1 3
Schenectady.... 804 000 x – 12 7 3
O: Tanner Russin (L), Kaden Halstead (3), Chris Champlin (4) and Carter Neer.
Game Two
Schenectady 1, Oneonta 0
Oneonta.... 000 000 – 0 4 1
Schenectady.... 100 000 – 1 1 0
O: Jordan Goble (L) and Chris Champlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.