The Oneonta Green Wave fell to the Saugerties Dutchmen in both halves of a doubleheader at Cantine Field on Sunday, July 12, to open a season compressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saugerties shut out the Green Wave, 6-0, in the first game, while the second game resulted in a 2-1 win for the Dutchmen.
“Leading up to the game, there was a lot of anxiety,” Oneonta coach Mike Jester said. “After the first pitch, everything felt normal again.”
In the first game, Saugerties started the scoring in the first inning and then scored three more runs in the third to pull away.
The Dutchmen finished with six runs on six hits, including a home run from catcher Ty Gallagher, while the Green Wave managed two hits.
“The score doesn’t indicate how we played,” Jester said. “The thing I was worried about was pitching, but we looked good. We played some really good defense, hitting wasn’t so good, but we haven’t seen much live pitching.”
Jordan Goble took the loss on the mound for Oneonta, before Seamus Catella and Ryan Packard came on in relief in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.
In the second game, the Green Wave out-hit the Dutchmen, 4-3, but an error in the fourth inning was the difference.
Owen Burnsworth was credited with the loss for Oneonta while Jim McTrain got the win for the home team.
Chris Champlin recorded the Green Wave’s only extra-base hit, a double.
“We made all the routine plays, we played really well,” Jester said. “All in all, it was a fun day. It was competitive and hopefully in three to four weeks our hitting will improve. Aside from our offense not generating all that much, we played really well.”
The Green Wave will host the Schenectady Indians at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, on Joe Hughes Field at Oneonta High School.
Saugerties 6, Oneonta 0
Oneonta.... 000000 – 0 2 2
Saugerties....103011- 6 6 2
S: Nick Desmi (W), Cade Bessemer (6) and Ty Gallagher.
O: Jordan Goble (L), Seamus Catella (5), Ryan Packard (6) and Chris Champlin.
HR: Gallagher, 2B: Gallagher.
Saugerties 2, Oneonta 1
Oneonta.... 001000 - 1 4 1
Saugerties.... 001100 - 2 3 0
S: Aidan Dugan, Jim McTrain (W, 4), Alex Moore (6) and Marty Borders.
O: Tanner Russin, Owen Burnsworth (L, 4) Chris Champlin (4), Ryan Packard (5) and Carter Neer, Champlin (5).
2B: Gallagher, Champlin.
