The Oneonta Green Wave won two of three over the weekend in a Saturday doubleheader against the Schenectady Indians and a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Saratoga Stampede.
The Green Wave beat the Indians, 8-6 and 8-5, before dropping its final game of the weekend to the Stampede, 8-3.
Carter Neer led the Green Wave on Saturday, as he finished with five RBIs over the two games against Schenectady.
Neer compiled two hits and two RBIs in the second game while Owen Burnsworth finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Finlay Oliver went five innings on the mound and allowed three earned-runs while walking three batters and striking out three.
During the first game, Neer and Aidan Breakey each secured three RBIs on two hits, while Champlin added two hits of his own.
Oneonta got 6 and 1/3 innings from Jordan Goble, who surrendered eight hits and five earned-runs, but struck out three.
The Green Wave out-hit Schenectady, 21-13, over the two-game set.
Sunday, Oneonta was stifled by Saratoga’s starting pitcher, Tillman, who recorded 16 strikeouts in six innings of work.
The Green Wave scored two runs in the sixth, both via bases-loaded walks from Tillman, and another in the eighth inning.
“He was the hardest thrower we’ve seen by far,” Oneonta coach Mike Jester said of Tillman. “In the sixth inning, he kind of got tired.”
The Stampede led for the entire game as they scored two runs in the second and another in the fourth before pushing across five more over the seventh and eighth innings.
Saratoga finished with eight hits to the Green Wave’s three, while Oneonta also committed four errors.
Chris Champlin started for the Green Wave but lasted just one inning before Cole Platt came in during the second inning. Ryan Lansing and Caden Clow closed out the game on the mound for Oneonta in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.
“It was a close game, we kind of fought back but they scored a couple more late to kind of put us away,” Jester said.
Oneonta (6-11) will host Windsor at 11 a.m. for a doubleheader, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Joe Hughes Field at Oneonta High School.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Game One
Oneonta 8, Schenectady 6
Oneonta.... 403 010 0 – 8 11 4
Schenectady.... 010 000 5 – 6 9 0
Oneonta: Jordan Goble (W), Chris Champlin (7th, ) and Carter Neer. 2B: Caden Clow, Aidan Breakey.
Game Two
Oneonta 8, Schnectady 5
Oneonta.... 010 410 2 – 8 10 1
Schenectady.... 300 200 0 – 5 4 2
Oneonta: Finlay Oliver (W), Caden Clow (6), Chris Champlin (7, S) and Champlin, Carter Neer (7). 2B: Carter Neer, Cam Neer. 3B: Champlin.
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Saratoga 8, Oneonta 3
Oneonta.... 000 002 010 – 3 3 4
Saratoga.... 020 100 23x – 8 8 0
Oneonta: Chris Champlin, Cole Platt (2, L), Ryan Lansing (7), and Caden Clow (8) and Carter Neer.
Saratoga: Tillman (W), MacTherson (7, S) and Arpey. 2B: McCarroll, Westhorn.
