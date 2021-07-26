The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum honored its 2020 and 2021 award winners at a ceremony at the Glimmerglass Festival’s Alice Busch Opera Theater on Saturday.
Those honored included Al Michaels, the 2021 winner of the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasters, and Dick Kaegel, the 2021 winner of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award, as well as the 2020 award winners, including Frick Award winner Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner Nick Cafardo and Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner David Montgomery.
The Ford C. Frick Award is presented annually to a broadcaster for “major contributions to baseball.” The award, named after the late broadcaster, National League President, Commissioner, and Hall of Famer, has been presented annually since 1978.
Michaels became the lead announcer for the Cincinnati Reds in 1971 and then the San Francisco Giants in 1974. After joining ABC Sports in 1976 as a backup announcer for Monday Night Baseball, he became lead announcer in 1983 while calling an array of other sports.
Harrelson, who played nine seasons in the majors, spent 34 of his 43 years behind the mic calling games for the Chicago White Sox, where his trademark calls of “You can put it on the board…Yes!” and “Mercy!” became legendary in the Windy City.
The BBWAA Career Excellence Award, which has been voted upon annually since 1962, honors a baseball writer “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.”
Kaegel covered baseball in Missouri for six decades, joining the staff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 1968, where he covered the Cardinals for a dozen years before eventually earning the job as the paper’s executive sports editor. After a stint with the Sporting News, where he served as an editor, he signed on with the Kansas City Star and the Royals beat in 1988. Kaegel ended his writing career covering the Royals with MLB.com, retiring following the 2014 season.
Cafardo, a native of Weymouth, Mass., joined the Boston Globe as baseball columnist in 1989 and took over the popular Sunday notes column. The author of four baseball books and the winner of the Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year Award in 2014, he covered Boston’s World Series wins in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018. Cafardo, who passed away in 2019, was represented by his son Ben.
The Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award is presented by the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors not more than once every three years to honor an individual whose extraordinary efforts enhanced baseball’s positive impact on society, broadened the game’s appeal, and whose character, integrity and dignity are comparable to the qualities exhibited by O’Neil. The Award, named after the late Buck O’Neil, was first given in 2008, with O’Neil being the first recipient. Montgomery is the fifth recipient of the O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.
Montgomery worked his way up from the Philadelphia Phillies sales office to become executive vice president and chief operating officer before acquiring an ownership stake in the team. He advanced many community service efforts for the Phillies, including helping raise more than $19 million for the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, the official charity of the team. He also worked closely with Phillies Charities, Inc., the official charitable arm of the organization, to provide support for other nonprofit organizations in the Philadelphia area and in the communities of the Phillies’ minor league affiliates.
Montgomery, who passed away in 2019, was represented by his widow Lyn.
The 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the grounds of Cooperstown’s Clark Sports Center, will celebrate the inductions of Class of 2020 members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker.
