Hall of Fame honors World Series Champion Dodgers with exhibit

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Jan. 29 that it will celebrate the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series title with a special exhibit.
The salute to the 2020 World Series champions is featured in the Autumn Glory exhibit, the museum’s tribute to the postseason.
The Dodgers and Cody Bellinger, whose family is from Oneonta, clinched the World Series on Oct. 27 with a win over the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays piloted by General Manager and Oneonta native Eric Neander. The title was the Dodgers first in 32 seasons and seventh in franchise history.
Featured in the exhibit are the following items:
The ball used for the opening pitch in Game 1;
A bat used in Game 6 by National League Championship Series and World Series MVP Corey Seager;
Mookie Betts road jerseys from Games 3, 4 and 5;
Max Muncy’s World Series batting helmet;
A jacket worn by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts during the season and World Series;
A mask worn by Dino Ebel, Dodgers third base coach, during the World Series.
The exhibit also features the following artifacts from the Rays American American League Championship Series team:
Randy Arozarena’s Game 4 World Series bat, from the game when Arozarena topped the record for most home runs (10) in a postseason;
Ji-Man Choi’s World Series Game 2 jersey;
Brett Phillips World Series Game 4 cleats.
The display will be featured through the end of the 2021 Major League Baseball postseason.
The museum will honor the Dodgers World Series team with additional programing throughout 2021.
The Autumn Glory exhibit also features artifacts from World Series past including Don Larsen’s cap and Yogi Berra’s mitt from Larsen’s 1956 perfect game; Joe Carter’s bat from his Series-ending blast in 1993; the jersey David Freese wore when he hit his game-winning home run in Game 6 in 2011; and World Series rings from the last century of Fall Classic competition.
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $25 for those older 13, $20 for those older than 65 and $15 for those age 7 to 12. Additional discounts are offered for veterans military personal. Visit baseballhall.org for more details.
