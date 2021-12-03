The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will celebrate the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series championship through Autumn Glory, the Museum’s tribute to the postseason in Cooperstown.
The display honoring the 2021 champions is now open, and entrance to Autumn Glory is included with Museum admission.
Following Atlanta’s World Series-clinching win on Nov. 2, the Museum acquired several artifacts from the Braves, who notched the franchise’s fourth Fall Classic crown with their victory over the Houston Astros in the 117th World Series. Artifacts donated by the Braves and featured in the exhibit celebrating the 2021 postseason include:
The pearl necklace worn by Braves outfielder Joc Pederson during the postseason; Spikes worn by Braves Game 6 starter Max Fried, who pitched six shutout innings to earn the victory; Batting helmet worn by World Series MVP Jorge Soler; Bat used by Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman in Game 6 when he doubled and homered; Glove used by NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario; Cap worn by Braves Game 3 starter Ian Anderson, who did not allow a hit over five innings, and a ball he threw during that game; Spikes worn in Game 6 by Braves reliever Will Smith, who did not allow a run in 11 Postseason appearances; Cap worn in Game 6 by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson; Jersey worn in Game 1 by Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Additional artifacts from the 2021 postseason that will be part of Autumn Glory include: Cap worn by Astros manager Dusty Baker during the regular season; Batting helmet worn by ALCS MVP Yordan Álvarez during the postseason.
The Game 1 stolen base by the Braves’ Ozzie Albies is now on display in the Braves’ locker within the Museum’s Your Team Today exhibit. To commemorate the 10th year of the “Steal a Base Steal a Taco” promotion, the Hall of Fame has partnered with Taco Bell to bring the stolen base to Cooperstown.
