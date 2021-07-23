The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Awards Presentation will honor the 2020 and 2021 award winners on Sunday, July 25. The presentation will be held as a television-only event to be broadcast on MLB Network at 12 p.m.
Al Michaels, the 2021 winner of the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasters, and Dick Kaegel, the 2021 winner of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award, will be honored along with the 2020 award winners, including Frick Award winner Ken Harrelson, BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner Nick Cafardo and Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner David Montgomery.
In addition to the MLB Network broadcast, the event will be livestreamed on MLB.com and at facebook.com/baseballhall. MLB Network will re-air the presentation on Sunday night at 8 p.m., followed by The Sounds of Baseball: Al Michaels at 9 p.m. and Hawk: The Colorful Life of Ken Harrelson at 10 p.m.
Harrelson, Kaegel and Michaels will all deliver speeches at the Awards Presentation. Ben Cafardo, the son of the late Nick Cafardo, and Lyn Montgomery, the widow of David Montgomery, will speak on behalf of their family members.
The 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the grounds of Cooperstown’s Clark Sports Center, will celebrate the inductions of Class of 2020 members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. The Induction Ceremony will be broadcast live exclusively on MLB Network.
