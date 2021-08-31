Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee Fergie Jenkins will serve as the celebrity host for the Pathfinder Village-Baseball Hall of Fame Golf Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown.
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his induction into the Hall of Fame, Jenkins will serve as the master of ceremonies and finish the 18th hole with each participant as well as speak at the evening’s fundraiser dinner.
The event will begin with a 12 p.m. shotgun start and will feature a chance to win team prizes worth more than $6,500, with amateur foursomes playing a two-best ball round.
For more information on the Golf Invitational or to register to play, visit pathfindervillage.org/get-involved/tournaments/golf-tournament.
Proceeds from this event benefit Pathfinder Village located in nearby Edmeston, a residential community dedicated to children and adults with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Golf events have been the major source for scholarship funds for Pathfinder residents and students since 1982 and directly help the Village’s more than 90 residents and students. More than $2.7 million has been raised for Pathfinder Village through the years.
Proceeds also benefit the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum educational programs, which enable the world-famous nonprofit institution to fulfill its educational mission and care for its priceless collections.
