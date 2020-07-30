Hancock’s Bergman new NYSPHSAA president

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association named Julie Bergman, Hancock Central School District’s principal, president of the association, Wednesday, July 29.
The former first vice president, Bergman replaces Paul Harrica, who will now serve two years as past president.
Bergman becomes the association’s 50th president of all time as well as the fifth female president.
“It is an opportunity that I never envisioned in any aspect in my career,” Bergman told The Daily Star, Thursday, July 30. “It’ll be filled with many challenges and opportunity.”
Set to take over Sept. 1, Bergman said one of her top responsibilities will be facilitating the committee meetings that include representatives from around the state.
Bergman has been with the association for about 20 years and has been an officer of the association for the past four years.
Bergman also has nearly two decades of coaching experience, most notably at Delhi, where she coached soccer, basketball, and softball. Bergman just completed her second year at Hancock and held administrator positions at Franklin and Walton beforehand.
“I came from a big school background, I graduated from Binghamton High School so I feel I have a very balanced perspective,” Bergman said. “Being a student-athlete in a big school and a faculty member at smaller schools.”
Bergman is also the first president from Section IV since Dean Veenhof, who served as president from 1998-2001.
With the sports start date pushed back to Sept. 21, the uncertainty around the status of interscholastic sports in the state continues to rise. However, Bergman is hopeful athletics will return in due time.
“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity and hopefully see some return to interscholastic athletics,” Bergman said. “I’m hoping there are some avenues to have interscholastic athletics return safely.”
