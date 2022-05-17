Hands off the baby animals

As I walked up to our pond this morning, there were a pair of geese that sounded the alarm as soon as they saw me.
It’s not that they're afraid of me; I can be outside of our camper and they let me get rather close to them, but this morning was different.
They honked and carried on until I finally saw the reason. Another pair of geese were near the pond and immediately got up and started for the water. Between the two adults were five little goslings.
It’s funny: people have been posting on Facebook numerous pictures of baby geese for a couple of weeks. Heck, I haven’t ever seen a gander sitting on a nest, so I was surprised to see the new family out and around.
The other day we were visiting friends over in West Davenport. They couldn’t wait to show us the pictures of the baby foxes that are just below their house within sight of the road. There are four little red fox pups just a hundred yards from their house. They frolicked and played out in the yard along the edge of the woods, seemingly unafraid of the people around.
Red foxes are like that. I have a friend who had a litter of red fox pups every year in the back corner of her garage. For some strange reason the mother must think they are safe close to civilization.
I drove out beyond East Meredith a couple of years ago when a mother fox ran across the road in front of me. I looked up the bank to my right and saw four young foxes sitting there watching their mother run away. They were less then 20 feet from the road, sitting on the edge of a woodchuck hole.
Old friends from Roxbury stopped by on Sunday. They had driven by and saw me out in the yard. They had an amazing story of seeing two fishers' kits in the road. They stopped and tried to scare them away from traffic. They told me those little critters were nasty and stood their ground ready for a fight. They hissed and snarled as my friend finally used a stick and pushed them off the road and down into the brush towards the creek.
I wonder if maybe they had been following their mother and just got distracted. That happened to me a couple of years ago near Jefferson.
I was heading north on Route 10 and saw three bobcat kittens near the bridge. Two sat there on the blacktop and watched the other one chase a yellow swallowtail butterfly out into the road. I blocked the road and had my flashers on until I chased them off into the swamp. I figured they were following their mother when they became sidetracked with curiosity.
These sightings are not unusual. In fact, they get more common as more animals give birth. It’s so important to leave these little ones alone.
A doe leaves her fawn or fawns out in the middle of a meadow and only visits them long enough for them to feed. All too often people think that the mother has abandoned her youngsters and decide to help. The best help you can provide is to let nature do its thing and don’t get involved. Leave them alone.
When my son Randy was young, he rode his dirt bike back into the yard holding a young fawn. I sent him right back up the hill to put it back where he found it. I’m sure that fawn had a story to tell its mom when she came back for her late afternoon feeding.
The worse thing you can do is get involved. Trust me. They aren’t abandoned. Mother Nature doesn’t need your help.
