Hartwick College announced that it will be renaming its annual golf event as The Classic Nick Lambros Golf Tournament in honor of one of the school’s most distinguished alumni.
The tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Oneonta Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start according to a Wednesday media release from the college’s athletic department.
“As an avid golfer and supporter of all things Hartwick, we see this as a fitting way to honor a person who has impacted Hartwick College and the Athletic Department in such meaningful ways,” Hartwick Athletic Director John Czarnecki said in the release. “This is an excellent opportunity to create a long-standing tribute to honor Nick's accomplishments and spirit he brings with everything he does.”
Lambros is a co-founder of the event, and its attendance usually draws heavily from his extensive network of former players, classmates, and friends. Hartwick athletics staff, coaches, and athletes will be on hand to help coordinate the event and mingle with attendees. Next year’s event has already been scheduled at Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Lambros has been affiliated with Hartwick as both a player and coach for more than 60 years. He coached the men’s basketball program for 21 seasons that included a trip to the 1988 Final Four and saw him twice named the NCAA Coach of the Year (Division II in 1979 and Division III in 1988).
Lambros was the first inductee into the Hartwick College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. He was also inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004. Lambros also coached both baseball and golf at Hartwick.
Lambros was a four-year starter at Hartwick on both the basketball and baseball teams. He earned a tryout with the Los Angeles Dodgers and eventually became the general manager of the Oneonta Yankees baseball team.
Registration is open to the public. Costs for The Classic are $140 per person or $500 per team of four. For Hartwick GOLD registrants (graduates of the last decade), the cost is $120 per alumnus/a, and $400 per team of four. Fees include a round of golf, lunch, greens fees and cart and a donation to Hartwick Athletics. The Classic Nick Lambros Golf Tournament can host 100 players and RSVPs are requested by Friday, Sept. 10.
For more information or to register for the tournament, visit http://www.hartwickalumni.org/classicnick2021 or contact Major Gifts Officer Susanne Jones ’95 at (607) 431-4431 or joness3@hartwick.edu.
