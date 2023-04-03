With the high school softball season upon us, coaches and players are excited for a new campaign with no limit to the goals they may reach.
Oneonta coach Randy Brockway and Milford coach Jim Weir, part of the newly merged Laurens/Milford, are no exception.
Brockway likes what he’s seen from his team so far in practices and scrimmages.
“I have a pretty good blend, I think, of senior leadership and youth, so it’s kind of a nice combination to have,” Brockway said. “I think my upperclassmen are kind of leading the way and bringing the younger girls along. I think we have a pretty good balance and it’s going well so far.”
Part of the leadership he’s referring to comes from Madie Dening and Abbie Platt, who Brockway expects to lean on heavily once again this year.
“Madie Dening pretty much pitched 98% of the entire last year,” he said. “I’m confident with her going into the season, she’s been pretty strong all winter and coming into the gym and pitching on her own time, so I’m pretty confident with her. My other senior is shortstop Abbie Platt... she’s been with me since eighth grade. She kind of solidifies the infield and really establishes that sense of leadership for me on the infield, which is nice.”
Weir is also encouraged by the way his team looks this year with the addition of some new players from Laurens as the two schools merge in softball for the first time.
“To this point it’s been very good,” he said. “The kids have meshed. We have to come up with some jerseys, so we had a fundraiser last week and raised a bunch of money. Most of the kids participated and it went really well. In practice everyday, it seems like the mesh is getting better. Not that it’s been bad, but it’s just getting better all the time.”
Taylor Beckley, Kara Mertz, Bella Garlick, Delaney Maison, and Bella Qua are the returning players for Milford, and will be joined by Gabby Andrades, Kyrah Andrades, Brooke Mann, and Bailey Rondeau returning from Laurens. Maison and Gabby Andrades were Daily Star All-Stars for their respective teams in 2022.
One thing Weir emphasized is that with the larger group of players trying out this year, everybody is giving every rep their all to secure a spot, and he likes the level of competition each day. Laurens coach Andy Carr will also be joining Weir on the coaching staff.
“It’s very enjoyable to see every kid working hard to try to earn a spot somewhere,” he said. “They all have something to offer so it’s going to be difficult to make sure everybody can get in, because there’s 18 of us, so that’s going to be a tough part for us. We told them all today, if we call your number, you better be ready. We have some young kids, too; they’re not bad players at all.”
Weir knows the Tri-Valley League will be filled with tough competition throughout the season.
“Morris/Edmeston is always going to be tough. Schenevus is always very tough,” he said. “I know Dave Bliss has got Cherry Valley-Springfield going, he got them going last year and they made the four spot in the Tri-Valley playoffs, so they got better, much better. I really don’t know a lot about Worcester, and I’m not sure what Franklin has. I know they were pretty young last year, so who knows.”
Brockway is also prepared for a high level of competition in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference this season.
“I’ve just got to build confidence,” he said. “We play a tough league, so going in there’s no easy games. I just think being confident and being strong offensively and playing solid defense is certainly the key.”
Brockway went on to discuss who he expects to be at the top of the league.
“I think going into it, Chenango Valley might be leading the way; also Susquehanna Valley wins are always tough. Owego is coming off a strong season last year as well. I think the combination of those teams is going to be the toughest, but I think every team has the potential of winning every game, truthfully. I think we are all fairly equal. We have been battling for years so we kind of know how every team runs and usually everybody brings a pretty good solid team.”
Both of these coaches have set high goals for their teams this season.
“Honestly, I think we’d like to be able to compete for the league championship, and get into sectionals”. Weir said. “Maybe we can make a run in sectionals, who knows; by the time you get 15 or so games in you probably know who’s going to do what, so you never know. We’re ultimately looking at getting to the league championship.”
Brockway is also looking to make a run into sectionals this season.
“Obviously the goal is to have a winning season, but also, have a season the girls enjoy, and it’s memorable,” he said. “We bond as a team and we just roll and have fun, and we’ll just see where it goes. If we can get into sectionals, and maybe make a nice run, who knows. It would be fun to move on through sectionals. It’s been a long time since we’ve been in the sectional final. As a coach, that would be my goal, and hopefully the girls will buy into that as the season goes on.”
Other local players to keep an eye on who were Daily Star All-Stars in 2022: Dani Seamon (Cooperstown), Natalie Amadon (Charlotte Valley), Lydia Lusk (CV-S/SS), Carissa Richards (Morris/Edmeston), Hannah Wist (Morris/Edmeston), Sam Osborne (Schenevus), and Bailey McCoy (Unatego).
