Hiking the Finger Lakes Trail

As you probably know by now, I’m into hiking and backpacking.
My good friend George and I will be hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks, dodging thunderstorms and attempting to summit five peaks in two to three days. Hikes like these are not for everyone. To reach the summit of Algonquin Mountain, New York’s second highest peak, you must hike and climb a steep, rocky trail for nearly four miles and gain close to 3,000 feet in elevation.
But for those who would like to take a more leisurely hike, a weekend campout, or even a multi-day backpacking trip and not go far from home, the Finger Lakes Trail is for you. If you live in the southern tier, it’s practically in your backyard.
The Finger Lakes Trail runs from the Alleghany State Park on the New York/Pennsylvania line in the western part of the state to its eastern terminus at the summit of Slide Mountain, the highest peak in the Catskill Mountains. The main trail in 580 miles long, but there are six branch trails, 29 loop trails and spurs adding another 412 miles, making the trail system over a thousand miles in length.
It also hooks up with other trail systems including the Appalachian Trail and the Long Trail which goes from New York City to Albany. This trail is located on both public and private land with over 700 private landowners who allow hikers to use their property. This trail system is free and was built by volunteers with no direct cost to New York taxpayers. It is maintained by individuals, families, and hiking clubs like the Bull Thistle Hiking Club in Norwich.
Just like the challenge of climbing the 46 High Peaks or completing the Appalachian Trail, there are many folks who have hiked the entire length of the trail. It’s a great event for the entire family. You can do short sections from time to time over several years or do a marathon hike, covering the entire trail in one multi-week outing. Either way, the advantage is that it’s close by.
It’s important to note that this trail is for hiking only. No bicycles, horses, motorcycles, or snowmobiles are allowed. It’s foot traffic only.
If this interests you, you should contact the Finger Lakes Trail Conference. Go online and check out their web site with its interactive trail map. If you want paper copies of the maps and a guide book, you can go to the FLT store and purchase them. The proceeds from these sales go to maintaining the trail.
Take your kids out on a short hike some weekend. You never know what they might discover and what interest might develop. I’m sure we’ve all seen the ad on television where a young lad is invited back to the forest by a slug. He obviously enjoyed it. The boy askes, “What took you so long to get here?” One day I asked my great-grandson if he wanted to go on a hike. He was six or seven and said, “I don’t like hikes.” So I just take him for walks in the woods. He likes them and so will your kids or grandchildren.
A couple of years ago my wife and I attended the annual FLT convention in Norwich. I was surprised by the number of people that I knew who had completed the entire trail. I’ve also learned over the years that age doesn’t matter. You set a goal that you can accomplish.
Check it out. You never know — you might like it as well.
