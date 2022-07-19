There’s a reason Otsego Lake is called Glimmerglass.
A friend of mine texted me last week and asked if my wife and I would like to join him for a day of sailing in Cooperstown. He had joined the Otsego Sailing Club and rented a slip at their marina just a short ways up the lake. Plans were made to meet last Friday at noon.
The weather report foretold a sunny day, but the wind was going to be questionable. After all, you need a nice breeze to fill your sails.
My history with sailing was limited to a six-foot dinghy with a small sail on a three-quarter-acre pond, so being on a 22-foot sloop (a sailboat with one mast, a mainsail, and a jib) on a large body of water was intriguing.
As we left the dock, Eddie explained the different parts of the boat as he raised the mainsail. Before long the jib was out, and we were sailing.
“Sit right there and take the tiller,” Eddie said.
“Aye, aye Captain,” I responded jokingly.
Eddie pointed out an orange plastic ribbon called the tell-tale which is attached part way up each shroud (the cable that runs from the top of the mast to the side of the boat.) That colorful plastic indicated the direction of the wind.
“Try to keep that pointing towards the mast so the sails catch the wind.”
Slowly we made our way northeasterly across the lake searching for a better breeze. Where we were, there wasn’t even a ripple. The water was as smooth as glass, thus the lake’s nickname. Ahead we could see some ripples on the water and that bit of wind that we needed.
Finally the boat picked up a little speed. I pulled on the tiller and Eddie worked the jib sail, so we turned around and headed towards Three Mile Point.
Eddie has spent many years on the water, from captaining ferry boats across the Hudson in New York City to racing sail boats out in the ocean. When I made a comment about the speed, he told us that when you’re racing, you have to learn how to capture even the slightest breeze if you want to win.
We tacked back and forth across the lake several times and finally headed for King Fisher Tower. It was funny when the seagulls that were paddling in front of us were actually going faster than we were.
Finally we turned and headed back towards the marina, but the wind had died down even more. As a last resort, the small Mercury outboard on the stern got us back to shore.
Being out there on the lake that day reminded me of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s epic poem “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” where there was no wind on the ocean for several weeks. The author described it as, “as idle as a painted ship upon a painted ocean.”
It would have been far more exciting if the wind had tipped us up a bit and pushed us far faster across the lake, but there was time to tell stories and just ponder the wonders of nature.
I gave Eddie a history lesson of the area. You know James Fenimore Cooper’s “The Deerslayer” and “Pathfinder". I pointed out the Sleeping Lion at the north end of the lake and told him about Sunken Island and Natty Bumppo’s Cave. We talked about the depth of the lake, the commercial fishing for Otsego Bass years ago, and the huge lake trout that inhabit the deeper water.
I guess sailing is a lot like going fishing. You don’t have to catch fish to have a good time. Friday was a nice afternoon, but I can’t wait to do it again on a windy day.
