Horse packing in years past

A few days ago, when the rain continued to fall and there was nothing much to do, I was checking my e-mails and discovered a video on the Savage Arms site.
It was quite informative, but at the end several other videos caught my attention. One was a caribou hunt on horseback in the northern part of British Columbia. As I watched, it brought back many wonderful memories from my past.
Many years ago a friend of mine and I started a horse packing business in the Adirondacks. We offered summer camping trips and fall hunting trips back in the wilds of the mountains. None of these were in the High Peaks area, but there are thousands and thousands of beautiful places to take people into the back country.
Our first summer camping trip was into the Siamese Ponds Wilderness Area east of Speculator. We had three couples from Long Island who had never ventured very far from the highway.
Everyone in the group was excited as we rode nine miles back into the forest. We’d hear comments like, “Are there bears in here?” At night they heard their first loons yodeling and their first coyotes howling in the moonlight. They were also astounded by the millions of stars shining brightly in the darkness of the night.
In the fall we got requests from hunters who had heard of the giant whitetail bucks that were taken in the past. We took one of the more memorable groups into the Cold River country north of Newcomb. We used one of the many lean-tos back as a base camp.
With a small wood stove and a couple of tarps, we were able to give them a warm place to stay. We didn’t stay there with them on that trip. They wanted to be on their own. We would be back in a week to pick them up.
That’s when the fun began.
When we got our string of horses back where we had left them, there was a nice buck and a black bear hanging on their meat pole. I knew then that things were going to get really interesting. We were going to have two large animals to pack out as well as all their gear. Heck, the gear was easy, but putting that bear on the back of a horse was a definite challenge.
That horse wanted nothing to do with that black, furry beast. Having dealt with bears before, I was prepared.
With a swipe of Vicks VapoRub in each nostril to block the smell and a blindfold over its eyes, we finally got that bruin over the pack saddle and tied on tight. The deer was quickly skinned and quartered and tied with its head and antlers onto another horse. That old mare didn’t care what she was carrying; she just wanted to get home.
There were brook trout trips into unnamed ponds and memorable stories around flickering campfires most every night. On one trip into Bump Pond east of Lake George, a woman brought along her guitar. She had sung in several clubs in New York City and serenaded us until well after midnight both nights.
But as the snow deepened and winter set in, I parted company with my friend. I realized I was doing ninety percent of the work and seeing very little money in return. It seemed he always had an excuse for not going along on the trips. Sure I had fun, but I found out while I was away from home saddling horses and entertaining our guests, he was partying in Lake George and spending all our profits.
Time passes quickly, especially as you grow older, but it’s those memorable events of the past that occasionally flash through our minds that put smiles on our faces. I just nod my head and silently tell myself, “Yeah, I did that.”
