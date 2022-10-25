Every fall I stop at the Wilms Farm Stand outside of Mt. Vision to get some fresh local vegetables and see the giant pumpkins that are on display.
This year’s largest pumpkin weighed in at over 500 pounds. That’s a lot of pumpkin pies.
I can remember years ago when there was a Pumpkin Festival in Cooperstown where there were several pumpkins in the 500-pound class.
Before the weekend was complete, the growers used battery-operated sawzalls to carve their pumpkins into boats and paddled them in a regatta on Otsego Lake. But in 2014 the festival came to an end when the Chamber of Commerce said it was “too expensive to grow giant pumpkins.”
But people never stopped raising giant pumpkins. In fact, the New York, United States, and North American giant pumpkin record was broken this year by Scott Andrusz of Clarence, New York near Buffalo. His giant pumpkin tipped the scales at 2,554 pounds. That’s the weight of a small car.
According to Andrusz, “You have to give it all the best stuff you can think of — all the fertilizer, kelp, worm castings, chicken refuge, and a ton of water. Every time she’s thirsty you have to give her a drink.”
As the pumpkin grew, family members stayed up all night, guarding her against raccoons and other animals from damaging it.
Do you want to grow a giant pumpkin? It appears to be quite a chore. You don’t grow VW Beetle-sized pumpkins from just any pumpkin seeds. This time of year the seed of choice seems to be Dill’s Atlantic Pumpkin Seeds. I figured they would be rather expensive, but ten seeds only cost about six dollars.
The key is to start the seeds indoors about a month before the last frost, giving them a good start. Plant them in peat pots in a sunny window.
Before planting them in your garden, prepare your soil with plenty of compost and manure mixed into the dirt.
Do not put your plants outdoors until your garden soil is around 70 degrees. You may even want to protect the young plants with a cold frame.
That’s when the real work begins. Make sure your pumpkin vines have room to spread out. Plan on an area of 400 to 1,000 square feet for each mound or hill with no more than two seedlings. Water them whenever the surface of the hill dries out. They will take a lot of water.
Prune your plants, pinching off flowers until the vine is 10 feet long and then let a few flowers form pumpkins. After a few weeks remove all but one pumpkin. You want all of the plant’s nutrients and energy to go to just one giant pumpkin.
Watch for insects. You can plant nasturtiums to help manage that problem.
As summer passes and fall approaches, your pumpkin should be getting substantially larger. As you tend your “baby” you might start to wonder how you’ll ever move the monster you’ve created. A large pallet and your local farmer can be your answer.
I might add that people tell me it takes patience and determination. But then what?
You can take it to a pumpkin festival. They don’t make good pies, but they make great feed for pigs. I suppose you could create the largest jack-o-lantern in the neighborhood or take it to a local pond and turn it into a boat, giving kids a ride for a quarter. I know deer like them too. Just don’t put your tree stand over it and try to get that huge buck that wanders the neighborhood.
Maybe you do it just for practice, so you can break the state, national, or world record next year. A pumpkin grown in Radda, Italy last year weighed 2,702 pounds.
I guess you do it for the fun and the glory when you take that big, orange thing to the fair.
