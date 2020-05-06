Hoyt leads area all-state selections

Stamford’s Melanie Hoyt led 21 local players on the New York State Sportswriters Association all-state team, announced Wednesday, May 6.
The Indians’ junior, who averaged 20.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game, landed on the Class D First Team. An All-Delaware League First Team selection and a member of The Daily Star’s all-area team, Hoyt recorded a double-double in all except one of Stamford’s 23 contests as the Indians reached the Section IV Class D final.
The selection earned Hoyt a third all-state appearance after landing on the third team as a freshman and the sixth team as a sophomore.
Three other area players landed on the Class D Second Team; Downsville’s Olivia Brunner, Franklin’s Kayla Campbell and South Kortright’s Azalyn Brunson.
Brunner, who finished the season with averages of 21.3 points per game and 11.4 rebounds per game, made her first appearance on the all-state lists. The junior was also an All-Delaware League First Team selection and all-area honoree, as was Brunson.
Brunson made her second appearance on the all-state team after earning third-team honors last season. She finished the season with averages of 12.6 points per game and 10 rebounds per game as the Rams won a second consecutive Section IV Class D championship and an 11th straight Delaware League championship.
Campbell, a sophomore, totaled season averages of 22 points and six rebounds per game on her way to a second consecutive year on the second team. She also earned an all-state honorable mention as an eighth-grader.
Cherry Valley-Springfield freshman Joleen Lusk (12.9 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per game) and Edmeston senior Madison Bolton (17.7 points per game) each appeared on the sixth team to lead seven other players earning honors in Class D.
Downsville senior Kailee Young joined teammate Brunner on the list as a seventh-team performer, with sophomore Jayden Lewis of Hunter-Tannersville also appearimg on the seventh team. Young previously appeared on the ninth team as a junior and earned an honorable mention as a sophomore.
South Kortright junior Carli Pardee (11.8 points per game) made it two Rams on the all-state team with an appearance on the eighth team. Worcester junior Delimar Vega represented the Wolverines by earning an honorable mention, as did Franklin sophomore Marissa Campbell. All three earned their first state honors.
Unatego junior Meghan Perry led eight area players and three Spartans on the list in Class C with an appearance on the second team. The honor is her second after landing on the eighth team as a sophomore.
Teammates Hali Lucia (seventh team) and Morgan Perry (ninth team) also earned all-state honors after the Spartans won their first section title in 35 years.
Cooperstown, which won its second consecutive Section III Class title, also had three players named all-state, paced by senior Piper Seamon’s appearance on the third team. She previously earned eighth-team honors as a junior.
Fellow senior Kate Donnelly earned her first all-state honors with an appearance on the 10th team, as did Hawkeyes freshman Meagan Schuermann with an honorable mention.
Delhi placed a pair of players on the all-state team, with sophomore Sylvia Liddle leading the way on the sixth team. Junior Sophia Wakin earned 11th-team honors. The recognition was the first for both Bulldogs.
Ava Eichler and Anika Buzzy each earned all-state nods in Class B after the Yellowjackets earned the top seed in the Section IV Class B tournament. Eichler was named to the sixth team, while Buzzy earned ninth-team honors. The honors were the first for each player.
The full all-state listings are available online at newyorksportswriters.org.
