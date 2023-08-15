I sat outside yesterday afternoon under a wooden canopy that we built near our camper and watched a couple of deer feeding in the meadow.
Suddenly, with wings like miniature thunder, a couple of hummingbirds went by my head on their way to a feeder. These little creatures are amazing, darting back and forth like tiny fighter jets in ‘Top Gun’.
There were two male ruby throated hummingbirds doing arial acrobatics just a few feet from me. Did you know that they can fly up to 60 miles an hour? Their wings beat over 50 times a second and thousands of times a minute.
That propels them forward, backwards and even upside down. They are tiny, insect-eating, sugar-consuming helicopters in disguise. They also eat insects and catch them on the fly.
We were hiking up Westkill Mountain in the Catskills one summer day.
After summiting the mountain and heading back down, we started seeing hummingbirds. I wondered what they were doing up that high. There were no flowers or bottles of sugar water hanging around in the trees. The only thing red was an occasional disc on the trees marking the trail.
We watched them more closely. They were feeding on the blackflies that were attacking us. I later found out that insects make up a large portion of their diet.
In researching these beautiful creatures I discovered some amazing facts about them.
Our hummers migrate to Southern Mexico every winter. They can easily fly 500 miles across the Gulf of Mexico on a single, not-stop flight.
They are an extremely smart bird, remembering every flower and feeder that they visit. They are attracted to the color red and love sugar. They actually eat their weight every day, fueling their high metabolism.
Their nests are about the size of a half dollar and their eggs are no bigger that the average jelly bean. Hummingbirds use spiderwebs to hold their nests together which are made out of moss and lichens.
They do not use their feet for walking. They grasp onto branches and those small stands on our feeders. They can, however, move from side to side using their tiny legs.
There are five species of hummingbirds in New York State and more than 350 known species, all living in North and South America. One species that lives in Alaska and northern Canada migrates 3,000 miles each year to Mexico as well.
They prefer flowers for nectar over feeders, but we wouldn’t see them very often if we didn’t put out food for them. Don’t buy commercial red food or use red food coloring in your own mixture for these “flying jewels.” Much of it can be toxic to them.
Make a mixture of four parts water and one part cane (white) sugar. Do not use honey or brown sugar either.
It’s important to clean your feeders on a regular basis. Use a mixture of vinegar and water and change the food mixture often, especially if it turns cloudy.
Enjoy them while they’re here, because soon they’ll join other “snow birds” and head south for the winter.
What’s Happening?
The Oneonta Sportsman’s Club in hosting its first High School Trap Tournament for all high school trap teams in Otsego and Delaware Counties on Saturday, Sept. 9 beginning at 9 a.m.
They have two voice activated trap machines and will be giving out trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. It’s free for all teams, but they must provide their own ammo. For more information call Victor at (607) 432-6502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.