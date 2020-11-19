Hunting season arrives; shops face shortages

With the start of New York state’s most popular hunting seasons on the horizon, supply-chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to shortages of ammunition and other goods at sporting goods stores.
Regular firearms seasons for deer and bear in the Southern Zone begin Nov. 21 at sunrise and conclude at sunset on Dec. 13. The regular season is the Southern Zone’s most popular hunting season, accounting for 60 percent of the total statewide deer harvest, 30 to 60 percent of the statewide bear harvest and accoounting for participation from 85 percent of the 550,000 licensed New York state hunters.
Following regular deer and bear seasons for the Southern Zone, muzzle-loading and late bow hunting will open and run from Dec. 14 through 22.
This season, hunters across the country are facing shortages of firearms, ammunition and other gear because of the pandemic.
“It’s just that a lot of production isn’t being done because the places are still not in full swing with full crews,” said Jim Losie, owner of Losie’s Gun Shop in Oneonta. “There’s just a lot of stuff going on. There’s no primers and powder to put the ammo together with. There’s a shortage of everything: shortage of guns, shortage of ammo, shortage of crossbows, shortage of everything. It’s not just one thing, it’s not just ammo, it’s everything.”
The shortages are taking a toll on small businesses this time of year; Losie said that the weeks before hunting season, particularly gun season, are the busiest times of the year for sporting goods stores.
“It’s killing people in this business. This is the busiest time of your year. You can’t sell stuff because you don’t have stuff to sell,” Losie said. “There’s a shortage all over the country because of this COVID bullcrap.”
State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded hunters in a media release Monday to be safe, be legal and be on the lookout for ailments affecting the deer population.
“Regulated hunting is one of the most important conservation efforts New Yorkers engage in each year,” Seggos said in a media release Monday. “Hunters help balance deer and bear populations with local habitats and land uses, while enjoying cherished family traditions and harvesting more than 11 million pounds of quality, locally grown, organic meat.
For hunters looking to donate legally harvested deer, the Conservation Association of New York Food Donation Program of Otsego and Delaware Counties provides free processing and donation services for deer meat.
The program, which originated in Binghamton in 2000, hosts an annul banquet and golf tournament to raise money and fund food purchases for food banks across Otsego and Delaware counties.
Local hunters looking to donate meat to the program can contact Don’s Meat Market in Laurens or Boss Farms in Richfield Springs.
Those who “have gotten your amount of meat in your freezer, or people who just enjoy hunting but don’t want the meat,” are encouraged to donate, said Mary Havlik president of the organization.
The program also works closely with the DEC. Any deer the DEC confiscates that has been harvested illegally is donated to the program.
According to Havlik anywhere from 25 to 50 percent of the deer that are donated to the program come from the DEC.
In the past 18 years, CANY has donated over 547,135 meals, 68.5 tons of meat and $64,000 in non-perishables. Havlik said when the program first started it would get nearly 1,200 pounds of venison donated annually but those numbers have steadily declined to roughly 500 pounds annually.
Some of the decline in numbers can be attributed to decline in overall deer harvests in the area and lack of awareness of the program, Havlik said.
The organization is hopeful that the numbers will go up this year thanks to hunting licenses being available online, but also recognizes that with ongoing financial difficulties, people may need the meat for themselves more than ever.
The DEC also reminded hunters to be vigilant of chronic wasting disease, an untreatable, fatal disease that attacks the brain and nervous system disease. It was first detected in New York in 2005, but no new cases have been detected since. The primary strategy for preventing chronic wasting disease from gaining ground in New York is to keep it out of New York.
Hunters are reminded to debone animals before bringing them back to New York, not to use urine-based lures, dispose of carcasses in landfills, report sick or abnormally acting deer and to only hunt wild deer.
While hunting, the DEC encourages hunters to wear blaze orange or pink to improve theirvisibility. They also remind hunters to “point your gun in a safe direction; treat every gun as if it were loaded; be sure of your target and beyond; and keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.”
The DEC also reminds hunters to let young bucks go.
“Hunters are proving that voluntary choice works,” Seggos said in the DEC press release. “By choosing to pass up shots at young, small-antlered bucks, New York hunters are seeing and taking more older bucks than ever before.”
