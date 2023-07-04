I was searching on Google as I was giving some thought to what I’d write about this week when a line came up on the search screen.
It was the title of an old 1966 movie, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” I’ve never been to the forum, but over the years a lot of funny things have happened while on my many outdoor adventures.
The one that immediately came to mind was a lake trout.
Many years ago after leaving the Adirondacks, I got a phone call from an old friend up north. He was going to be taking part in a salmon fishing derby on Lake Ontario and his brother wasn’t going to be able to make it. He asked if I would like to go.
There was no hesitation on my part; of course I’d go.
So late Friday afternoon, I met John at the Brennan Beach Campground on the eastern end of the lake. My old hunting and fishing buddy would have a tent set up and we would spend the weekend.
Saturday was the big day. There had to be more than a hundred boats out on the lake. They were trolling back and forth with hopes of landing the biggest fish and winning the $5,000 prize for the largest salmon.
Neither John nor I had ever fished for salmon in the lake before. Sure, we had visited a local tackle shop and bought a few lures and got some friendly advice, but other than that we had no idea what we were doing.
We clipped some lures on our lines, dropped them into the water and dodged our way through the armada of water crafts. We watched guys in other boats catch a few fish, while others got all tangled up in other peoples’ lines.
Every once in a while a huge silver-sided salmon would jump out of the water trying to spit out the hook. The day wore on and we never got a bite or hooked a fish. I’m sure that having no idea what we were doing played a part in it.
“To heck with these darn salmon!” John said. “Let’s pull our lines and head out into deeper water and fish for something else.”
So that’s what we did. Later in the afternoon, John had a good hit. The rod jerked back, and a fish was on.
It didn’t take very long and John reeled in a nice lake trout that weighed ten to twelve pounds. It wasn’t a salmon, but at least we caught something. With the fish in the ice chest we finally headed for the shore and our camp.
Later that evening we decided to have some dinner after having a couple of beers apiece. We had a choice: we could eat hot dogs cooked over an open fire or lake trout.
The answer was simple: we chose the trout. I’ve eaten plenty of hot dogs and trout in the past and there’s absolutely no comparison. Trout is far better eating than any old, fire-blackened hotdog.
The next day we were up early and once again out on the lake. We tried to catch a chinook or coho while trolling. We even went up the river and tried casting for salmon using silver spoons and plugs, but that didn’t work any better.
Finally we called it a day. We were out of our league. It was time to give up and head for home.
A couple evenings later I got a call from my old buddy. He was back in Wells. We joked about our fishing adventure. Then he broke the news.
“Remember that trout we caught and ate?” he asked.
“Of course, why?” I said.
“They had a lake trout category in the derby that weekend,” he said. “If we had entered that fish before we ate it, we would have won first prize.”
“How much was that worth?” I asked.
“$2,500,” he said.
“I guess that’s the most expensive meal we’ll ever eat!” I responded with a chuckle.
