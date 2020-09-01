Carol Halter carded her first career hole-in-one July 31 at Ouleout Creek Golf Course.
Halter used a 4-wood on the par-3 11th hole at the North Franklin course.
The feat was witnessed by Deb Mostert and Wendy Hunt.
SCHENEVUS - Marilyn Versweyveld, 87, passed away peacefully at the Albany Medical Center on Aug. 28, 2020, after a short illness. The daughter of the late Harry J. and Kathryn Smith White, she was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Cornwall. Marilyn worked alongside of her husband, John, on their dairy …
