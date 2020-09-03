Kyle Patrick and Jimmy O'Brien totaled a five-fish limit of 18.12 pounds to win the Susquehanna Bass Association's Dr. David Dugan Late Summerfest on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Onondaga Lake.
David Raymond and Dean Raymond combined for 17.44 pounds to take second place. Bo DeMarco and Tom DeMarco took third at 17.43 pounds, while R.J. Platt and Brad Dick took fourth at 12.74 pounds.
Tristen Bauer pulled in the event's largest fish, a 20.5-inch largemouth bass weighing 6.41 pounds that became the new club record for the year.
Tom DeMarco caught the event's biggest smallmouth bass, which weighed 3.30 pounds and measuring 18 inches.
The SBA will return Sept. 13 with the Justin Robert Hoag Memorial at Canadarago Lake.
