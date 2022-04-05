Invasive species threaten our trees

I’m sure you've all heard of the green hills of Vermont. Do you know how they got that name?
Back in the Civil War the Union Army needed wool to make uniforms for the soldiers. Vermont stepped up and cut the forests so they could raise sheep to provide the raw material for the fabric mills. At least that’s the story I heard some time ago.
But the way things are going, our hills might be just as bare as time goes by. Probably not all species will be gone, but it seems that there’s one tree after another being destroyed by insects or diseases that were never native to this country.
There was once an abundance of chestnut trees in out forests, but they died off, as did the elms and the beech. During the past few years the Emerald Ash Borer has decimated the ash trees. There’s a beetle attacking pines and spruce, and now the Hemlock Wolly Adelgid is killing the hemlocks.
But that's not all. There’s top rot in our maples and a leaf wilt in some of our oaks. The spotted lantern fly is on the move and is going to attack our grapes and apples. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.
But let’s get back to the hemlocks. Most of the older houses in this area were all built out of hemlock. It was the standard for many years, but it's far more important than for just building.
As you drive around the country, look where many of the hemlocks are found. They’re in our main forest on wooded hillsides, but they also grow on the sides of the narrow ravines and steep banks along our creeks and rivers. They hold the soil from erosion and provide shade to our waterways.
If the hemlocks are gone, the water will be too warm for native brook trout to spawn in the upper reaches of our streams. Unlike bass and the other warm water species, trout need cool water. Most of the creeks around here are designated by the DEC as trout streams because of the native species.
Many of our waterways have steep banks that will be washed into the water during runoff floods and heavy rains. The rivers and streams that we value as classic trout water will be muddied by the eroded soil and make it difficult for the trout to survive.
As I walk through the woods on my hill, I look around and I'm concerned. It's a special place that has been a part of my life. As kids, we played in those woods. I’ve lived among the animals both big and small. I’ve hunted them and spent my life studying their ways.
As more and more insects get into our forests and kill our trees, what will be left in another hundred years? Of course, I won’t be around, but what about my children and grandchildren? Will they be able to enjoy them as I have?
Our forests remove the carbon dioxide from the air and turn it into oxygen, the essential element of life. What about the wildlife? Will they adapt? How will this affect our economy in the future?
These invasive species and diseases come into this country on products and packaging from other parts of the world, but we are in a world economy so regretfully there’s no end in sight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.