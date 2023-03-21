If you weren’t eating pancakes and sausage with real, fresh maple syrup this past weekend, you may have missed a wonderful experience for you and your family. Last weekend was the first days of the New York’s Maple Syrup Festival. Trust me, once you have tasted real maple syrup, you are hooked for life. That imitation stuff you can buy in the supermarkets can’t hold a candle to the real stuff. Besides that, maple syrup is a natural sweetener.
On Saturday we drove over to Harrington’s Maple Products near Garrettsville. We first toured the sugaring house and saw how the syrup is made. Then it was into the barn for the pancakes and sausage. When we left, we had a gallon of syrup and a pound jar of maple cream. Pat and I ate a couple of those little leaf shaped maple sugar candies as well.
So who came up with the idea of gathering sap from trees and boiling it down into syrup. According to an old legend, it was the early native inhabitants of New York who came up with this wonderfully sweet syrup. Supposedly the Iroquois Chief Woksis threw his axe into a tree and found the sweet sap that flowed out of the damaged trunk. His wife cooked meat in the sap which thickened into syrup and the rest is history. The Indians were making syrup long before the English ever colonized America. Another legend says that the early Indians sometimes found “sapcicles” hanging from the trees in winter. They sucked on these frozen delights to get the sweet sap. I guess if they collected enough sap and warmed it over an open fire, it thickened. Who knows exactly, but it was an amazing discovery that still is popular today.
Over the years the production of maple syrup has changed dramatically. The sap that comes out of a maple tree is only about 2% sugar. It takes 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup.
When I grew up, we tapped a few trees around the house. Back then we hung buckets on metal spiles and boiled the sap down in a flat metal pan over a wooden fire. It was an around the clock, labor intense experience, keeping the fire going and the sap boiling. But the result was worth it. Later we decided to pre-heat the sap, so we put a coil of copper tubing in the smoke stack of our makeshift arch and ran the sap through it. It cut the boiling time almost in half.
Today things are far different. Buckets gave way to pipelines and large collection vats. Vacuums pull the sap from the trees increasing the volume. Approximately 70% of the water is removed using osmosis before it ever gets to the boiling equipment.
On Saturday they started with a little under 1100 gallons of sap. By removing much of the water they were left boiling about 260 gallons of sap, which would produce about 30 gallons of syrup in just a few short hours. Technology had changed the industry.
Now don’t be upset that you missed the event. Many sap producers are running the same event next weekend, March 25th and 26th. You can find a list of sites on the internet. Get out and support our local businesses. It something you and your kids will really enjoy and it’s free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.