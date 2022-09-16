National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee Jim Kaat will serve as the celebrity host for the Pathfinder Village-Baseball Hall of Fame Golf Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown.
As the master of ceremonies, Kaat will be featured as the guest speaker at that evening’s fundraiser dinner.
The Pathfinder Village-Baseball Hall of Fame Golf Invitational will begin with a 12 p.m. shotgun start and features a chance to win team prizes worth more than $6,500, with amateur foursomes playing a two-best ball round.
Proceeds from this event benefit Pathfinder Village located in Edmeston, a residential community dedicated to children and adults with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Golf events have been the major source for scholarship funds for Pathfinder residents and students since 1982 and directly help the Village’s 90-plus residents and students. More than $2.7 million has been raised for Pathfinder Village through the years.
Proceeds also benefit the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum educational programs, which enable the world-famous nonprofit institution to fulfill its educational mission and care for its priceless collections.
The tradition of a Hall of Famer as the master of ceremonies began in 2004, and featured Fergie Jenkins as the host of the 2021 tournament after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID.
For more information on the Golf Invitational or to register to play, visit pathfindervillage.org/get-involved/tournaments/golf-tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.