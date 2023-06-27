Braeden Johnson threw a six-inning one-hitter in the Otego Retrievers’ 11-1 win over the Oneonta Green Wave in Tuesday’s American Legion baseball game at Oneonta High School.
Johnson struck out 12 batters while allowing just one walk in addition to the lone base hit.
Otego jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning to provide more than enough offense in support of Johnson’s stellar outing.
JJ Benjamin led the Retrievers at the plate going 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Shea Barber, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Xander Johnson added a double.
Cameron Sitts’ RBI double was Oneonta’s only hit of the ballgame.
Each team’s next game will be against Johnson City: Oneonta will be at home Wednesday while Otego will be on the road Sunday.
Otego 11, Oneonta 1
One … 010 000 X — 1 1 4
Ote … 601 04X X — 11 11 2
One: Adam Champlin (L), Maddox Imperato (5) and Jameson Brown
Ote: Braeden Johnson (W) and Xander Johnson
2B: JJ Benjamin (Ote), Xander Johnson (Ote), Cameron Sitts (One)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.