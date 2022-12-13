I know that a lot of people have been watching the television series 'Yellowstone'.
Last Sunday’s show centered around a cattle drive. But cattle drives aren’t just a television event or something that takes place out west. Last week a friend of mine and his buddy went to Florida for the Great Florida Cattle Drive.
What? A cattle drive in Florida? You’re kidding me, right?
No, you read this right. Ken and Ron put a couple of horses into a horse trailer and headed south, but they had no plans of riding up and down the sandy beaches. They joined 300 other riders to participate in the 500th Anniversary of the Great Florida Cattle Drive, have a good time and to share Florida’s cow culture and heritage with the world.
This grand event celebrates the Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon’s second landing on the Florida coast with a small herd of Spanish cattle in 1521. The event takes place every five years, starting on the Deseret Ranch outside St. Cloud.
The huge herd of cattle is driven through several ranches for about 70 miles to the Silver Spurs Arena outside of Kenansville, Florida for the final frolic at Trails End. Between 1450 and 1500, cattle were moved across the 40,000-acre ranch as well as other ranches in the area.
By the way, the Deseret Ranch is the largest cattle ranch east of the Mississippi River. And we all thought Florida was just beaches, amusement parks and winter havens for the multitude of “snow birds.”
On the first day the cattle were driven about 18 miles. All the horses, riders and cattle were fresh and ready to go. The weather was hot, and there was no rain to damped their spirits. Nights were spent around campfires while camping out in tents.
Ken said it was rough camping. The cowboys on the 'Yellowstone' cattle drive slept on the ground with their saddle for a pillow without any supper — that’s rough. Our modern cowboys had it better with some great meals fixed from chuck wagons. During the day however, each rider carried their own lunch and water in their saddle bags.
Let’s face it: this ride was not for everyone. Not many of us could sit in a saddle for several hours a day, let alone six days straight. Yet the oldest participant was Miss Iris Wall, a fifth generation Floridian. By the third day many riders had dropped out, but Iris was there to the end, and she was 83 years old.
At the end of each day the cattle were pushed into smaller herds where they were watched by circle riders while the other horses were tied to picket lines. A picket line is a rope or lariat tied between two trees or trailers where you tie your horse for the night.
There were several breeds of cattle on the drive from Herefords, Angus, Texas Long Horns and even Crackers (descendants of the early Spanish cattle.)
The early Florida cowboys were also called Crackers because they carried a leather-braided whip instead of a lasso. The whip seldom touched a cow, but could take the head off a rattlesnake from several feet away. Thus the cowhands were called Crackers as well because of the noise their whips made.
I’ve been around horses all my life. There’s something about them that lives within those of us who love horses. There’s the wonderful aroma of horse and leather. Many horse people go out on trail rides, but few of you have ever done anything like this.
Maybe it’s something you should check out. After all, five more years is not that far away. Check out the Great Florida Cattle Drive on the web. You might just want to join the fun.
