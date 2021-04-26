Kart racing will return for the first time in 26 years to the one-tenth mile clay oval at Action Park East Speedway in Greene, promoter Brandon Clapperton announced in a media release.
The first race will be at 6 p.m. May 8. Classes include children's classes Junior 1, Junior 2 and Junior 3, as well as Xtreme Budget Predators, Stock Light and Stock Heavy, Stock Tractor and Modified tractors, the release said. The children's classes as well as the Xtreme Budget Predator classes use the affordable Predator 212 Engine, the release
The track will run karts about once a month through November. Season highlights include June 5, $500-to-win stock heavies, plus the Central New York Unlimited All-Stars; July 3, Microds; Aug. 14, Dirt Squirts Kart Club; and Oct. 16, the 212! Presented by TGIR Merch, a 212-lap Xtreme Budget Predator race.
For more information, call Clapperton at 607-287-0117.
The track, which also runs speedway bikes and quads, is at 119 River Valley Lane in Greene. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y6p2jbyt for more information.
