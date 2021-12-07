Longtime baseball reporter and analyst Tim Kurkjian was elected the 2022 winner of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) Career Excellence Award on Tuesday.
Kurkjian will be honored with the award that is presented annually to a sportswriter “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing” during the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s induction weekend July 22-25 in Cooperstown.
Kurkjian received 211 votes from the 375 ballots, including four blanks, cast by BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years’ service in becoming the 73rd winner of the award since its inception in 1962.
A graduate of Walter Johnson High school in his native Bethesda, Md., and the University of Maryland, Kurkjian began his career in 1979 for the Washington Star and two years later was the Texas Rangers beat writer for the Dallas Morning News.
After four years in Texas, Kurkjian returned to Maryland at the Baltimore Sun to cover the Baltimore Orioles for four years.
Kurkjian then spent seven years as Sports Illustrated’s senior baseball writer. In 1998, he joined ESPN where he has worked as a columnist for ESPN.com and a reporter/analyst/host for “Baseball Tonight,” the latter assignment earning him an Emmy Award in 2002. He won a second Emmy for contributions to “SportsCenter” in 2003-04.
Along the way, Kurkjian also wrote three books on the game of baseball: “America’s Game” (2000), “Is This a Great Game or What?” (2007), and “I’m Fascinated by Sacrifice Flies” (2017).
Kurkjian has served on two Era Committees for the Hall of Fame and is on the board of directors for the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism at Maryland. He was the university’s commencement speaker in 2007.
