The General Clinton Canoe Regatta was held in Bainbridge last weekend as paddlers from across the country and beyond took part in the world’s longest single-day flat water canoe race.
The team of Steve Lajoie and Wes Dean took the top prize in the weekend’s premier event, winning the 70 Mile Pro Endurance in a time of 8:05:51.
Lajoie, a native of Mirabel, Quebec, netted his 13th career regatta victory and repeated after winning the 2022 event with Michael Davis. Meanwhile Dean, a Michigan native, finished third last year racing with Weston Willoughby.
Ryan Halstead and Christophe Proulx finished second in 8:14:42 while the duo of Davis and Guillaume Blais rounded out the top three with a time of 8:14:45.
Other notable finishers from the weekend slate of races:
Christophe Marchand of Shawinigan, Quebec won the 70 Mile C-1 Pro Endurance in 8:55:17. The North Carolina-based team of River and William McDuffie took first in the 70 Mile Open Endurance with a time of 10:52:34.
Winning the 70 Mile C-4 Endurance was the team of River Robertson, Ralph Robertson, Ronald Harvey and Josh Harvey from Maine with a time of 9:58:11. Dale Glover of Montgomery, Pa., won the 70 Mile Kayak Endurance with a time of 9:51:21. Dave Preston of Pennellville was the winner of the 70 Mile C-1 Endurance with a winning time of 10:21:40.
Seth and Stephen Miller of Massachusetts took the top prize in the 70 Mile Amateur Endurance in 9:13:38.
Winning the Grand Prix Relay was the team of Kelly Rhodes, Blaise Rhodes, Martin Lowenfish, Sara Jordan, Marshall Hoskins, Erin Rhodes and Nate Day in a time of 4:44:34.
Ava and Gabriel Cirigliano of Sidney won the Scouts Open Class with a time of 44:43. In the C-4 Pro Endurance, Patrick Madden, Ed Curley, Ben Schlimmer and Jake Crotser won with a time of 8:24:48.
For a complete list of race results, visit https://www.canoeregatta.org/race/results.php.
