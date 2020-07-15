Ryan Lansing and Chris Champlin led the Oneonta Green Wave to a 1-0, home-opening win against the Schenectady Indians, Wednesday, July 12 at Joe Hughes Field at Oneonta High School.
Champlin drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the fifth inning, while Lansing was lights out from the mound in relief of starter Seamus Catella.
“It felt pretty good,” Green Wave coach Mike Jester said. “Seamus really pitched good. He threw 79 pitches, about 19 more than I wanted him to pitch, but he’s pitching good. He kept wanting to go another inning, so I kept letting him. I almost let him go a little bit too long, but I knew I had Ryan Lansing to get us out of a jam, and he did and then he pretty much settled in and held onto that 1-0 lead for us.”
In the top of the fifth inning, Catella walked three of the four batters he saw before being pulled for Lansing. With one out and the bases loaded, Lansing struck out the next two Schenectady batters in what Jester called the “turning point” of the game.
Then in the bottom half of the inning, Owen Burnsworth and Nick Stalder both reached base via walks, which gave Champlin the chance to bring Burnsworth home with an RBI single just past the Indians shortstop.
“Owen Burnsworth and Nick Stalder played critical roles in that (run),” Jester said. “Owen is only 14 or 15 years old, he got on, I trusted him real quick. I kind of got on the same page as him real quick and he stole a couple bases there. Nick had a good at-bat where he didn’t swing at a bad pitch, prolonged the inning for Champlin and Chris is one of our better players that we look to get the big hits and he did.”
Lansing wrapped up the contest with two more strikeouts and a 1-3 putout in the top of the seventh inning after Schnectady was threatening to score with two baserunners.
“My slider was really working, it was biting pretty hard,” Lansing said. “(Champlin) was blocking balls behind the plate really well. It was just one of those nights where they couldn’t really hit me that well. That’s just how it goes sometimes.”
Just a few days following a pair of season-opening losses at Saugerties, Jester is already seeing improvement in his bunch.
“They’re getting more and more comfortable,” Jester said. “I think they had a lot of fun today and our defense was real good again today, (just) one error. Other than that we made all the routine plays and it felt good. I think we’re playing pretty darn good for not practicing.”
Wednesday’s win was also the first baseball game played on Joe Hughes Field this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lansing said he was thankful to be back between the lines.
“It’s really in indescribable feeling,” Lansing said. “I missed my senior season of baseball for Cooperstown and we had a really good opportunity there to go pretty far, have a deep run. Having that taken away from me makes me realize that I’m taking the sport for granted. I’m out here now and it feels great.”
Oneonta 1, Schenectady 0
Schenectady.... 0000000 – 0
Oneonta.... 000010x – 1 5 1
O: Seamus Catella, Ryan Lansing (W, 5) and Chris Champlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.