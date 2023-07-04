The Oneonta Outlaws defeated the Albany Dutchmen 2-1 Tuesday at Damaschke Field amid Fourth of July festivities.
Anthony Barone drove in Ryan Leary with a one-out single to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning before the Outlaws were able to close out the win in the ninth.
Jarod Wade went 2-for-2 with two walks while Barone went 2-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI for the Outlaws.
Kyle Mahady struck out eight over five and two thirds innings while Ryan Myles pitched a scoreless inning and a third. Ryan Packard was the winning pitcher, striking out two in two spotless innings.
Oneonta will host the Boonville Lumberjacks Wednesday.
