Outlaws photo 230705

Ethan Duda of the Oneonta Outlaws swings at a pitch during a game against the Albany Dutchmen at Damaschke Field in Oneonta, Tuesday, July 4.

 Drew Epstein | The Daily Star

The Oneonta Outlaws defeated the Albany Dutchmen 2-1 Tuesday at Damaschke Field amid Fourth of July festivities.

Anthony Barone drove in Ryan Leary with a one-out single to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning before the Outlaws were able to close out the win in the ninth.

Jarod Wade went 2-for-2 with two walks while Barone went 2-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI for the Outlaws.

Kyle Mahady struck out eight over five and two thirds innings while Ryan Myles pitched a scoreless inning and a third. Ryan Packard was the winning pitcher, striking out two in two spotless innings.

Oneonta will host the Boonville Lumberjacks Wednesday.

