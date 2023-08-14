It was a family affair at the 37th running of the Unadilla National at Unadilla MX in New Berlin Saturday as brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence took first place in their respective events.
Jett was the winner of the 450 Class, extending his perfect season with a ninth consecutive 1-1 finish. The victory allowed him to clinch the Edison Dye Cup as the 2023 Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion with two rounds still left on the schedule.
Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis tied for second place in the 450 Class after they each notched a second and a third in the two moto races on Saturday. Ferrandis is currently second in the 450 standings with Sexton improving to fifth place.
Hunter Lawrence, meanwhile, took the top prize in the 250 Class, bringing him a step closer to securing his own season title. It was the sixth time this year that the brothers swept an event.
Hunter placed second in both motos which turned out to be good enough to take first overall. Runner-up Levi Kitchen won the first moto but only finished fourth in the second.
Justin Cooper finished third overall after rebounding from a fifth-place finish in the first moto to win the second. He now trails Hunter Lawrence by just 22 points in the season standings.
The season’s next event will be the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Md., Saturday, Aug. 19.
