Three days after announcing the cancellation of its state tournaments, the Department of New York American Legion Baseball Committee canceled the entire 2020 season per a directive from The American Legion National Organization, Saturday, May 9.
Regional tournaments nationwide and the American Legion World Series are shelved as a result of the cancellation, but teams still have the option to play this summer without any involvement from the national or state governing body.
“We’re gonna wait to the last minute to decide,” Oneonta Green Wave coach Mike Jester said. “They’re jumping to a big conclusion there, but I understand it. Tough times right now and hopefully everything gets better in the future.”
When the state tournaments were called off, Jester said a decision on the fate of the season would likely come during the middle of June. The same time frame will be used to decide whether or not teams will play any games.
“I’ve been in contact with a lot of youth coaches and legion coaches around the state and a lot of them want to provide some sort of baseball at some point,” Jester said. “That’s something we’re looking into.
“I don’t think we’d be able to start until July 1 at the earliest,” he continued.
Echoing previous comments, Jester said if teams are able to play at all, the season would last about a month. August 1 would be the cut-off date for teams to get in games.
Without the support from the nationwide body, teams would also be responsible for everything from rules to insurance coverage if they choose to have a season. The national organization issued a memo outlining its decision and can be found on nylegionbaseball.com
“I’m an optimist. I’m pretty close with my kids and always have been,” Jester said. “We’ll try to wait this out and see what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.