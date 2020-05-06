The Department of New York American Legion Baseball Committee announced the cancellation of the 2020 Senior and Junior Tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic via a statement on its website, Wednesday, May 6.
The senior tournament was planned to start July 24 in Saugerties, while the junior tournament would have been in Utica.
“I had a feeling it was going to be coming down here soon,” Oneonta Green Wave coach Mike Jester said. “We had talked about it with the state. We haven’t given up all hope to play baseball this summer.”
When the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association canceled its spring sports championships April 27, maintaining a regular season was the goal. Local legion baseball organizers are following a similar mindset.
“We have a schedule drafted up for the season to start in early July, if the guidelines are met,” Jester said. “It would be a four-week season, can’t really play past August 1. We have some optimism, some hope, to maybe play some kind of baseball in July.”
Jester continued that he’s been in contact with the state at least once a week for the past six to eight weeks, and said that a final decision on the status of the season could come in a month or so.
“Probably by the middle of June we’ll know more. We’re taking the wait-and-see approach,” Jester said. “We put a date [down from] June 15-20 where we’ll have to decide one way or the other.”
The Green Wave’s 2020 season was originally set to begin June 1, but it seems likely the season will get pushed back to July at the earliest.
Last season, Post 259 fell to Maine-Endwell, 9-3, in the District 6 championship game at Conlon Field in Binghamton to finish 17-11-1.
