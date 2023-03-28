Last spring I told you about four little raccoons whose mother was killed in the road.
Just to refresh your memory, a good friend of mine saw an adult raccoon climbing out of a hole in an old maple tree next to her barn. She didn’t think much about it at the time. A couple days later it lay dead on the side of the road not far from her house.
The next morning she and her husband heard some animal-like screams coming from the hole in the tree. Using a ladder, Mike climbed up to investigate. In the crevice of the tree were four baby coons. They called around to find an animal rescue that would take the little ones, but no one would.
The next call was to the DEC. They were told that the little critters would be euthanized. Well, that went over like a submarine with a screen door. They took matters into their own hands.
Nina mixed up some cat food and milk and put it in a pan at the base of the tree. One by one the masked babies were handed down and placed next to the pan. They were hungry and ate it all. Every day, morning and night, Mike and Nina got the babies from their den and fed them.
Then one morning on their way to the barn they saw one of the babies on the ground next to the pan. The rest is history. Within a few days all four of the little rascals were climbing in and out of the hole in the side of the tree.
A couple months went by when they noticed a line of raccoons going down through the woods soon after they ate. They came back several times, but then one day they were gone. Nina was heartbroken, but knew it was time and for the best.
But the other night at about nine o’clock my phone rang. It was Nina.
“They’re back!” were the first words out of her mouth.
“Who’s back?” I asked.
“The four raccoons. They were on our deck eating the bird seed from the feeder. I thought it was funny that the cat food in the barn was gone each morning.”
I would have loved to see the smile on her face. She knew it was the same four she had saved last year: three normal-sized ones and a runt.
Normally we don’t interfere with nature. As spring slowly sweeps across the country side, we sometimes find a wild animal and think that its mother abandoned it. But ninety nine percent of the time that’s not the case.
A doe won’t stay with her baby all day and all night. If she did, some coyote would come along and have the fawn for dinner. She will come by several times a day and let her baby nurse. Then she’s gone, leaving her youngster alone and safe.
So just leave them alone. Mother Nature is far smarter than we are.
On another note... I recently did an article on birding where I mentioned the DEC Birding Challenge. Then low and behold, the 2023 I Bird NY Challenge was on the DEC website the very next day.
It really looks like fun. All you have to do is download a challenge log from the DEC site and find and identify 10 bird species of your choosing in New York State. You have from now through Nov. 1. Submit your entries and win a commemorative patch and be entered into a drawing for some great birding prizes. What a fun way to get the kids outside for some fun! Check it out.
Besides that you could combine it with the Otsego Octet where you hike eight different places around the county and get a nice patch as well. Check out Otsego Octet online as well.
