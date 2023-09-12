This past weekend we had friends over to our camp up on the hill.
They brought their son Mason along who wanted to catch some fish in our pond. I brought out my bucket with an aerator and add a little pond water.
I wanted him to keep some fish so I could teach him how to fillet them. I wanted to pass on some wisdom that I learned many years ago.
When this older generation passes, much of the local knowledge and practices that are common to us today will be lost forever.
It’s like photographs. In the past we took our cameras and captured the moment. We had the film developed and put the pictures in an album. But now we shoot a multitude of photos on our phones and they will be lost.
My phone has less than a hundred pictures on it. Why take them? They are meaningless in a year or two. Kids today are glued to their phones and never learn from their parents or grandparents.
Before Mason and his parents left that night, they had a zip lock full of tasty fillets to cook up for dinner the next night. Earlier that evening he asked me if I would teach him how to fly fish. Of course I would — I look forward to it.
Looking back, I remember learning about nature from my father. From the time I was big enough to follow him through the woods, I was with him when he hunted.
There are parents who take their kids hunting and fishing, but those numbers are steadily dwindling. Dad showed me the ways of the whitetail and grouse — where they fed and where they would bed.
By the time I was old enough to hunt, I knew our woodlot like the back of my hand and how to harvest some good winter’s meat. Hunting was passed down to me and I passed it down to my son and on to my grandson.
I learned to fish from my neighbor. Old Bill Naatz took his grandson and me fishing a lot. He liked to fish for trout, and he was darned good at it.
He showed us to fish the undercut banks and the heads of the pools where the trout would lie, waiting for food to drift by in the current. He took us to the Adirondacks where we fished the Au Sable, the Chateaugay and many smaller streams.
The experiences there changed my life forever. We put up a tent on Black Brook and spent a week each year wading the bigger rivers and checking out the mountains.
While there I would stare up at the rocky cliffs and watch people scaling the sheer rock walls. It definitely intrigued me and I took up rock climbing many years later.
My love for those mountains, rocky peaks and rivers grew throughout my life. I moved there to teach school and learned from other old-timers.
Hunting was different there. Unlike the farms here at home where woods are separated by meadows, the forests and swamps of those mountains are endless.
I used to tell guys that I took there to hunt that once we crossed the river it was 25 miles to the next road. That’s big country and you hunt it much differently.
I took my son there and showed him those places. I learned from John Vodron, an old Adirondack guide and legend, that there are two types of deer in the Adirondacks — mountain top deer and swamp deer. I liked the ones up high. I could still hunt and stalk them like I did at home.
Other old-timers showed me places to get native brook trout. They had a lifetime of knowledge and were willing to share it with me.
I’ve lived my life in the outdoors: running hounds, hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, hiking — gosh, the list just goes on.
I’ve always been willing to share the knowledge I have learned with others, but I have to wonder, what will happen in the future.
