Living at home with Canada geese

For most of my life I've referred to those large, honking birds as Canadian Geese.
Whenever I’ve mentioned my preference, someone would tell me that I was wrong. “They’re Canada geese.” Okay, technically I’m wrong. A Canadian goose would have to cross the border, have a passport and maybe honk with an “eh” on the end. But what difference does it make?
I’ve always been fascinated with Canada geese. Every fall when the major flocks fly over I’ve stood in awe and watched them honk their way south, high above in their V formations that sometimes stretch from horizon to horizon. I’ve wondered how they knew where they were going and how they stopped on the same bodies of water year after year.
We have a pair of geese that nest on our pond. These are resident geese as they’re called, living in the area year round. They don’t migrate like the big, high-flying flocks.
There’s plenty of food, and they’ve adapted to our city/country way of life. They are sometimes a nuisance at parks and golf courses, but have generally fit right in. Mine are like country folks: friendly and easy to get along with. I assume it’s the same pair each year because they have accepted us as friendly neighbors.
The other day I went up the hill to get our camper ready for the summer season. The adults were standing next to the camper steps and five little goslings were feeding on the lawn a few feet away. When they saw me, one of the adults slowly headed for the pond with all of the youngsters following closely behind in a row and the other adult bring up the rear. Once in the water they stayed fairly close, feeling the safety of the open water.
Over in the inlet is a worn down old muskrat mound where the gander has her nest every year. I guess she likes to have that slightly higher view of her domain. The male can stand nearby and constantly watch for danger.
She makes her nest like a large open cup with grass and moss. I’ve read where the female will lay a couple of eggs and then cover them with down and feathers to keep them warm. This year she obviously had five, but two to eight are normal.
They generally hatch in 25 to 28 days. The chicks or goslings can live for a couple of days off the remaining yoke but can leave the nest on their second day. They can walk, swim, feed and even dive after only one or two days.
By fall they have feathered out and are able to fly but will stay with their parents for the entire first year. Before the babies were out on the pond there were two other geese with the parents. I assume they were last year’s goslings, but they’ve moved on.
Every day the goose family swims around the pond and comes out on the shore to feed. The little ones move around like little vacuum cleaners eating grass and insects. A bit later they're back in the water, heading for another feeding area.
During the weekend there was a pair of mallard ducks out swimming with the geese. They eventually came ashore and rested on our little beach. I assume there is a nest somewhere close. Usually there are a few little ducklings hiding is the grass not too far away, but like the geese, they are always near the water for safety.
My little ecosystem has far more than “Canadian” geese and a pair of ducks. We watch muskrats swim around the pond, deer come down to drink, and turkeys pick insects on the hillside and occasionally on our lawn.
This weekend we'll move up the hill and spend the summer on the pond. They accept us into their little world. After all, we own the place, and they don’t pay rent.
